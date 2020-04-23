Kylie Jenner Fails Miserably In Attempt To Prank Mom Kris Jenner [VIDEO]

It looks like Kylie Jenner is so bored inside her multi-million dollar Palm Spring vacation home that she decided to pull a prank on her mother.

Since most of us are staying indoors 24/7, people are resorting to some entertaining activities that could also put a smile on their social media followers.

Being the OG Instagram Queen that she is, Kylie did not let the opportunity pass and joined the trend of pranking family members at home.

Unfortunately for Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, she was the chosen victim of Kylie for her first-ever social media prank.

While most of us would be afraid of pulling a prank on our mothers because it might revert back to us, the 24-year-old self-made billionaire was brave enough to put her Kardashian-Jenner queen on the spotlight.

The Prank

In a video shared by Kylie on her Instagram Story, she could be seen roaming around their fancy vacation house before sharing the thing she discovered in one of the rooms.

The "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe slowly crept into the room and acted as a host of some wild animal nature show. As she quietly walked inside the room, Kylie could be heard describing the situation.

"Guys you're not going to believe this," Kylie whispered.

"I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat," she added after panning her camera to the mommy Kris who is wearing an all-black ensemble and peacefully sleeping.

It looked like the Kardashian-Jenner lioness had a very long day and was trying to catch some quality rest in a fancy hanging bed contraption.

"Ssshhh quiet. She's very dangerous," Kylie said while closely approaching the target. Kylie proved that she was one brave soul by getting her camera close on Kris' sleeping face.

A few moments later, Kylie stepped back to put all her energy in pulling off the prank. She then threw out a couple of high-pitch shrieks in an attempt to wakeup Mommy Kris.

But instead of getting an Instagram-worthy reaction of her mom freaking out and surprised, the mother-of-six simply opened her eyes and looked at Kylie in the most surprising way.

"Are you serious?" Kylie asked.

"It takes you that long to wake up?" she added.

The disappointed Kylie underestimated her mom, leaving her not satisfied that her impromptu prank did not result in some hilarious shock and terror.

In response, Mommy Kris tried to gather her thoughts and strength and told Kylie: "You guys are crazy."

Quarantine In Style

It was earlier this month when the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her 2-year-old daughter left the Kardashian-Jenner Calabasas mansion to spend their quarantine at their sprawling Palm Spring vacation home.

Kylie has been keeping her 171 million Instagram followers updated on their quarantine activities recently, like having a mini-Easter party for Stormi, a quick dip in the pool, and getting some Vitamin D together.

Some of Kylie's IG Story entries also evidently show that she is spending her quarantine time with her daughter's daddy, Travis Scott.

