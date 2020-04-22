Kobe Bryant Tribute: Lakers Icon Getting Documentary Like 'The Last Dance'

Die-hard basketball fans are now raving about the documentary show "The Last Dance," featuring the life and stellar career of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The 10-part documentary series shows the 57-year-old superstar's triumph and struggles while playing for the Chicago Bulls team back in the 1997-98 season. "The Last Dance" was so good that it gained a record of 5.1 million views on ESPN for the first two episodes premiere.

It is no wonder that "His Airness" made a huge contribution to shaping the history of the NBA, as he has inspired many fans and fellow players -- including the late Kobe Bryant.

Speaking of Kobe Bryant, being a fan of Jordan would surely make him watch the documentary show. After all, most of his court moves were patterned from the all-time great, including his famous mid-range jumper and half-spin move.

Since the 41-year-old Lakers star followed the footsteps of Jordan in his own way, for sure, Kobe would have also loved to produce a documentary about his career after watching "The Last Dance."

However, fans do not need to dream about this docu special anymore, as it looks like a Kobe-docu is coming our way in the future.

Documentary Hint

In the recent episode of his ESPN podcast "Mason & Ireland," Lakers announcer John Ireland dropped a hint that a documentary show about Kobe's final years in the NBA could be a possibility.

Ireland revealed that during Kobe's last two seasons in the NBA, there were camera crews following them in and outside Los Angeles.

"The lost years of Kobe's career, we had a film crew following us everywhere. And when I say everywhere, I mean everywhere," Ireland said.

"Considering the tragic way Kobe's life ended, all that has to come out one day," he added.

The sports announcer also divulged that these film crews were from the team working for Gotham Chopra -- an American author and filmmaker who also directed and produced the documentary show "Kobe Bryant's Muse" back in 2015.

Ireland added that Chopra would be on their show on the next episode, so they can confirm or get more details about whether fans will see a new documentary in memory of Kobe.

But Ireland explained that the possibility of a Kobe-based documentary would only be possible upon the approval of Bryant's surviving family. It means his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri would have to give a thumbs up on releasing the footage before releasing it to the public.

Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death

It was on January 26 when Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash, along with seven other passengers.

The crew was on their way to a basketball tournament in Kobe's very own "Mamba Academy" where he serves as the coach to his daughter's team.

The tragic crash also took the lives of baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa; mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

