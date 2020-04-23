5 Best Epsom Salts on Amazon To Improve Your Body

One common thing we all know Epsom salt is for, and that is it's a great product to use in the bathtub.

This has been used therapeutically for hundreds of years after being discovered in an underground saline spring in Epsom, Surrey.

This specific salt is nothing like the kitchen salt we all know and use, as Epsom is composed of two minerals - magnesium and sulfate. The popular mineral is touted for its health benefits, used as a sedative for the nervous system.

Once magnesium sulfate is absorbed through the skin, it flushes out toxins from the body, reduces swelling, relaxes the muscles, exfoliates the skin, and so much more.

Curious where else you could use Epsom salts aside from the bath? Here are a few.

For the hair.

If your hair is naturally greasy, a quick, easy fix for it to be less oily is to add a bit of Epsom salt to your shampoo.

Aside from that, Epsom salt can also stop your hair from becoming frizzy and instead give it some volume.

Mix equal parts of your hair conditioner and Epsom salt and then heat the mixture in a pan. Let it warm for a few minutes before massaging the mixture into your hair from the roots down to the tips. Leave it for 20 minutes and then rinse.

For the laundry.

These salts may be used as fabric softener crystals, making you save a ton of money.

Just mix four cups of Epsom salts and twenty to thirty drops of your favorite essential oil. Use a quarter of a cup per load and add it at the beginning of your wash.

For mosquito bites.

Epsom salts can ease the symptoms of mosquito bites by soaking a washcloth in cold water mixed with two tablespoons of Epsom salt, gently applying it to the bite area.

For sprains, bruises, sore muscles, and arthritis.

Epsom salt will reduce the swelling of any sprains, bruises, and any pain. Just add two cups of these detox salts to a warm bath and soak until you feel relaxed.

For the tiles.

Are you looking for a practical yet cheap alternative to cleaning your bath tiles, kitchen tiles, or any tiles, in general? Mix equal parts of dish soap and Epsom salt for a natural tile cleaner. It's a great way to save on cleaning supplies as well as steering clear from harsh chemical cleaners.

For the slugs to stay away.

Just pour some Epsom salt trail around the area where you don't want slugs to be.

For the insects.

Can't find a natural and effective insecticide? Mix Epsom salt with water and then spray them on plants to naturally push away insects.

Ready to buy your Epsom salts? Here are our top choices.

Epsoak Everyday Epson Salt

Epsoak every day has three different scents - for allergy relief, relax and refresh, and soothe and calm. They also have an unscented one, perfect for cleaning the house.

Tree Hut Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt

If you want something to be used correctly for the body, try out this ultra-hydrating Epsom salt perfect for deep moisturizing of the skin and instantly softens and soothes dry skin.

The bonus part is the coconut lime scent, which will instantly whisk you away to a beachy paradise.

Saltworks Ultra Epsom

Ready to relax after a long and tiring day? This exceptional purity and therapeutic Epsom salt in lavender scent are perfect for your nighttime baths.

Westlab Reviving Pure Epsom Salt

Had a long day training or working out? This specific Epsom salt will relieve your aching body, perfect for a post-workout bath.

Earthborn Elements Eucalyptus Epsom Salt

Fight colds and relieve congestion with this Epsom salt infused with eucalyptus essential oil. Make sure to bathe in warm water to feel the effect of the eucalyptus.

