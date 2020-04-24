Amber Heard Headache! Warner Bros. Gets MASSIVE Backlash After Honoring Actress

Netizens are not happy with how Warner Bros. seems to be tolerating Amber Heard despite her ongoing legal battle.

This 2020, Heard and Johnny Depp came face-to-face again in the court to deal with their domestic violence case. Most of the evidences are pointing to the actress as the real abuser during her marriage with the former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Because of this, a lot of people started a movement online to make sure Heard is punished. Several people are requesting Warner Bros. to drop her from "Aquaman 2."

However, the entertainment giant appeared to have ignored the pleas and even sided with Heard, as they wished the 34-year-old actress a happy birthday.

On April 22, Warner Bros -- through the official Twitter page of the "Aquaman" film @aquamanmovie -- honored the actress' special day by posting a photo of her alongside the caption "Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day."

The tweet did not only gain over 1,900 retweets and 9,200 likes, but it also garnered negative comments from netizens.

One Depp fan attached a collage of photos that showed the various bruises the actor got from Amber.

"She did this to #JohnnyDepp. Punched his face several times. Cut tip of his finger with vodka bottle. Burned his face with a [cigarette] Threatened his life! Spreading lies to the media. Insulting him," the same fan wrote along with the collage, reminding Warner Bros. about the cases of the actress.

Another one wrote, "I'm seriously astonished seeing your desperation for celebrating an admitted proven abuser's damn birthday."

Meanwhile, one Twitter user shared the link of the change.org's petition that aims to remove Amber from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie.

Jeanne Larson, the change.org user who started the movement "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2," addressed it to the Senior Vice President of Publicity and Communications of DC Warner Bros., Courtney Simmons, and to DC Entertainment.

Initially, she set 150,000 signatures as their goal, but due to the overwhelming number of fans who approved the appeal, the goal is now half a million and over 420,000 already wrote their names down.

Warner Bros. Being Too Softhearted?

Over two months since they launched the petition, the motion picture company seemed to be being too kind toward the actress that they reportedly cannot easily let her go.

There were rumors that Warner Bros. is currently exploring the possible options they can do with Heard -- and that includes completely removing her or reducing her screen time.

Per the website's latest intel, WB is thinking of a move that can place Heard's character in a smaller capacity. They allegedly compared the actress' situation to Evangeline Lilly's fate after she let out insensitive coronavirus comments, which could massively affect her role in "Ant-Man 3."

To put the words as simple as possible, the entertainment conglomerate might shift Mera from being a co-lead to a supporting character now.

There is also a petition called "Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera on Aquaman 2" circulating online, which was launched in pursuit of seeing the "Game of Thrones" actress play the role of Mera instead.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles