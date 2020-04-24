Taylor Swift Slams Justin Bieber's Manager Over Latest 'SHAMELESS' Act

Just when fans thought that Taylor Swift is done with her battles and focusing on taking part in COVID-19 relief efforts, the pop icon is once again putting her sleeves up for another ugly controversy against her former label, Big Machine Records.

It could be recalled that the 30-year-old pop star has a long-standing feud with the record label, which is now acquired by the group led by Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

On Thursday, Tay-Tay took to her Instagram account to lambast her former record label for yet another greedy move to release her live performances without her approval.

"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight," Taylor wrote in an Instagram Story entry.

The "Love Story" hitmaker explained that the recordings were from a 2008 radio performance that she did back when she was still 18 years old.

"I've always been honest with you guys about this stuff, so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me," Tay-Tay explained.

The singer also revealed that the album, which Big Machine Records is about to release on Thursday night or midnight, would be called "Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008."

"It looks to me like Scooter Braun, and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros, and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized they are paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice, and they need money," Taylor added with a laughing emoji.

In the end, Tay-Tay slammed Bieber's manager by saying: "In my opinion... Just another case of shameless greed in time of coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Since the start of her career and launch of her self-titled album in 2006, Taylor had been working with Big Machine Records. But in 2018, their partnership ended after Taylor signed a deal with Universal Music Group.

In a statement she released on Tumblr in 2019, Taylor explained that she decided to leave Big Machine after fighting for the ownership of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

Taylor revealed that the company would only give her rights to the master recording if she signs a new contract. The new agreement would include Taylor's chance to earn the rights of her old albums back, "one for every new one."

When Scooter Braun acquired the record label in 2019, Taylor accused the talent manager of bullying her. Taylor claimed that Braun did not allow her to perform a medley of her hit songs for her performance at the American Music Awards, where she was named Artist of the Decade.

In an interview with CBS back in August 2019, Taylor revealed that she was planning to move on from this drama and regain control of her songs by re-recording masters of her previous singles.

