Queen Elizabeth II Was Once A Shopaholic? TRUTH Here!

Queen Elizabeth II has made history in her 68 years in the sovereign as the world's longest-reigning living monarch and the world's longest-serving current head of state.

While the Queen is a loving leader to her people, multiple reports show that she is also the best relative and boss -- especially whrn it comes to giving gifts to her family and royal aides.

Not Just A Regular Great-Grandma

Ahead of the first birthday of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, the 94-year-old monarch has already planned a special gift for him.

"The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse," a palace insider told Us Weekly.

Aside from being a cool great-grandma, Her Majesty the Queen was also very giving to her staff.

It was reported that last Christmas, she gave 620 wrapped presents to her loved ones and royal aides, which cost around $52,200.

The Queen's Shopping Habits

Having said this, Lady Anne Glenconner, lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, revealed that the monarch enjoys gift-shopping and likes to do it herself.

In her book "Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown," she detailed how she once told an Australian diplomat about Queen Elizabeth II's shopping manner.

Lady Glenconner recalled that during a royal tour to Sydney in 1975 together with the late Prince Margaret, Sir Roden Cutler VC was surprised that the Queen's sister had requested to go shopping.

"I didn't think the royal family went shopping," he said. "I represent the Queen and I have never heard of her going shopping."

She enlightened the diplomat with the Queen's shopping habits as she mentioned her favorite store.

"Actually, the Queen goes shopping. She recently went to Harrods to choose some Christmas presents. My mother is a Lady of the Bedchamber and she went with her," Lady Glenconner added.

Royal Family Cheap?

However, after the tragic and untimely death of Princess Diana in 1997, it was reported that Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed withdrew their contract to supply goods to the royal family.

This was after Al Fayed accused the Duke of Edinburgh as the mastermind in the car wreck that killed Diana and his son, Dodi during their trip to Paris.

The famed London department store issued a statement saying that all royals, except Prince Philip, are welcome to shop at Harrods any time.

"We are proud of the Harrods reputation as the world's finest store and we naturally welcome discerning shoppers from all over the world," the Egyptian businessman mentioned. "The royal family, with the exception of Prince Philip, are welcome to shop at Harrods at any time."

Moreover, the hotel tycoon also called the royal family "cheap" and accused the British government of "shameful coverup" over his son's accident.

"Since neither the queen nor Prince Charles has shopped in Harrods for several years, displaying the royal crest would be totally misleading and hypocritical."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles