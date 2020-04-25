Kanye West Net Worth: Crazy Moves To Make Forbes' Annual Billionaire List

Last year, when Kanye West made it to the cover of Forbes Magazine, he wasn't a billionaire back then.

It failed to refer to the rapper as a billionaire because of a lack of sufficient documentation.

Kanye then later texted the author, saying that it was a disrespectful article and that he was "purposely" snubbed.

"I showed them an $890 million receipt, and they still didn't say 'billionaire," he said, shortly after the original article was released.

However, last Friday, Kanye West finally made it to Forbes' annual Billionaires List, and according to the magazine, his net worth is now $1.3 billion. Not $3.3 billion as he suggested.

The article published was titled, "Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire (And He Really Wants The World to Know)."

The 42-year-old hitmaker was given the title after sharing his financial records following "months of request."

According to Forbes journalist Zack O'Malley Greenburg, he explained why Kanye West wasn't labeled a billionaire last year when he was on the cover.

"Without sufficient documentation on his unusual stake, versus just his word and industry guesstimates, we didn't call him a billionaire."

But right after being provided with an "authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc." Forbes began to crunch the numbers.

Ready to become "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West," here are some of the things he did to make it to the list, finally.

Owns Yeezy - $1.26 billion

The rapper referred to his brand, "Yeezy," the "Apple of apparel" back in 2019. Kanye West's collaboration with Adidas is 100% owned by him.

The launch of his empire back in 2009 started a trend of sneakers for people with too much cash to burn, and it wasn't long before the shoe line expanded to an entire clothing line.

As Forbes reports, Kanye West has a $1.26 billion state in the athletic brand, which the Bank of America valued at $3 billion last year.

Invested in Stocks - $35 million

The rapper's statement of assets supplied by his team lists $35 million in stocks.

Though it is unsure where he invested in, the world gained a window into these investments.

In 2017, he gifted his wife, Kim Kardashian West a box filled with stock certificates such as Amazon, Adidas, Apple, Disney, and Netflix, with as much as $100,000 worth of stock in both Disney and Adidas.

Has Portfolio of Real Estate - $21 Million

According to his internal team, who told Forbes, the "Jesus is King" hitmaker's most significant items include an $81 million building and improvements and $21 million in the land. He also purchased a pair of $14 million Wyoming ranches that have around 10,000 acres.

Owns Vehicles - $3.8 Million Kanye West's car collection is as diverse as his music catalog. He owns a classic black Porsche Panamera, Buttagi Veyron, Dartz Prombron Red Diamond Edition, Austin Martin DB9, Mercedes, and an SLR McLaren.

Purchased Livestock - $297,050

Kanye West and his family also have a ranch in Cody, where he owns about $300,000 of livestock. The old cowboy town of 10,000 people near Yellowstone National Park has been employed to work for his brand, Yeezy.

Saved Cash - $17 Million

His team supplied his statement of assets, and his cash is at $17 million, presumably from his music sales and endorsements.

But Owes Debt - $53 Million

In 2016, Kanye West made headlines after begging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg to invest a billion dollars into his ideas because he has a $53 million debt.

However, maybe it's high time he pays for that now since it's only a small portion of his billion-dollar net worth.

Congratulations of finally making it to Forbes' Billionaire list, Kanye West!

