Tom Hanks Jokes About THIS Possibility After Battling Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are so ready to donate their blood after recovering from the coronavirus they can even crack jokes about it. They also have a name for the vaccine that can end this pandemic once and for all.

According to Tom Hanks, the blood from him and Rita Wilson that they donated after their celebrated recovery should go toward a "hank-ccine."

In a recent episode of NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" Hanks explained that he and wife are feeling quite dandy despite what they went through. Wilson though is still on the mend. "She had a very high temperature," he said. "And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

He revealed though that now that they are relatively out of the woods, the more pressing question is what now. Can they do something to help those who are still dealing with the infection or who can still be infected? After all, the infected numbers are still on the rise, and so are the death numbers. If they are in the position to help, Hanks said he and his wife are not hesitating. They said they just found out that they do carry the antibodies, which makes them in the position to do something.

Antibodies refer to proteins in the body that experts described as the element that protects patients from being reinfected. According to the World Health Organization however, there is still no concrete evidence that those who have fortunately recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies for sure that can protect them from another infection.

Asked whether he was already approached for his blood, or the harvesting of his blood, in particular, Hanks said yes. If others hesitate or run away at the prospect of having their blood harvested, Hanks said they are even the ones who had been going around offering their blood. He is quite excited about the idea of developing a vaccine he can name after him.

"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine..."

In an earlier interview with Gayle King n CBS This Morning, Rita Wilson already announced that she and Hanks have already donated their blood.

They are also looking to donate plasma to those affected by the dreaded virus.

it can be remembered that the two are among the first high-profile figures to have announced that they tested positive for the coronavirus. By doing so somehow removed the stigma and clarified to the world that anyone can get infected. After doing so, other celebrities have also announced their diagnosis.

They were also among the firsts to have detailed what it felt like to have the virus. They showed people the need to just follow guidelines and distance themselves from people if they have the infection.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are indeed an inspiration in these uncertain times.

