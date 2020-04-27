Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Get MASSIVE Backlash For Working With The ‘B*** For God’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live true to their vow to support charitable institutions even after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. However, there's an issue.

Last April, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were spotted delivering food parcels within the Los Angeles community on behalf of non-profit organization Project Angel Food.

The pair, who were dressed casually while donning surgical masks and gloves, secretly distributed meals to those at risk due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, the ex-royals were heavily criticized for their chosen charity and their association with a controversial spiritual leader, activist, and author Marianne Williamson -- who is also the founder of PAF.

The 67-year-old self-help guru previously failed to land a spot after running to be the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential race. Moreover, the PAF founder and a self-described "b*** for God" was involved with the Sussexes through Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

It was also reported that the 63-year-old Ragland introduced the politician to media executive Oprah Winfrey and became her spiritual adviser since then.

On the other hand, an insider told a U.K. tabloid that Williamson "has expressed highly controversial views that came back to haunt her and helped end her recent bid for the White House."

"Some of her comments are at great odds with what the Duke and Duchess believe," the source continued.

It was also reported that the Sussexes have expressed their desire to continue working with Project Angel Food during this devastating time.

The organization's goal was to provide the needs of those who are living with critical illnesses, such as cancer, diabetes, congestive heart disease and HIV/AIDs.

Furthermore, PAF executive director Richard Ayoub told Entertainment Tonight how Meghan and Prince Harry reached out to them to volunteer. He revealed that the couple learned the foundation needed support to deliver more food packages during the quarantine.

"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," Ayoub said.

He also shared that the high profile couple spent two days handing over food meals to the L.A community.

"They did two deliveries - one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday - and they've done it quietly," the PAF executive director added, "We're completely honored."

Apart from their volunteering work, the ex-royals supported another independent food bank using their wedding profits amounting to $112,000.

Feeding Britain is a hunger relief organization that supports those who are in need by providing access to food.

A spokesperson from the Sussexes confirmed to People Magazine that the couple wanted to use a portion of the money from their wedding to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

"They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause," the spokesperson added.

The said charity was led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who happens to be the one who officiated the May 2018 royal wedding of the couple in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"The duke and duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19," the spokesperson furthered.

