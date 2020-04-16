Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deliver SUPER SWEET Gesture To LA Community

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have bowed down as senior members of the royal family, but they have kept their commitment to make a difference and extend a helping hand -- most especially during these devastating times.

As they live their post-royal life in Los Angeles together with their almost one-year-old son Archie, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "secretly" continued their mission and volunteered to help deliver meals for Project Angel Food (PAF).

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Act of Kindness

The LA-based non-profit organization prepares and delivers healthy meals to vulnerable people in the city.

PAF caters to the needs of those who are living with critical illnesses, including HIV/AIDs, cancer, kidney failure, diabetes, and congestive heart disease.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Project Angel Food's executive director Richard Ayoub shared that the ex-royals reached out to them after learning that the charity's drivers were "overloaded" and needed backup to deliver more food packages during the quarantine.

"They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload," Ayoub told E.T.

While casually dressed down in jeans and geared up with masks, the couple spent two days volunteering around the LA community.

"They did two deliveries - one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday - and they've done it quietly," Ayoub furthered. "We're completely honored."

It appears that the couple is committed to their service, as Ayoub told the publication that their "goal was really to just honor our chefs and staff and volunteers by being of service."

It was also reported that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, suggested the organization Project Angel Food since they needed assistance amid the health crisis.

Knock, Knock: It's The Sussexes!

One recipient named Dan Tyrell was expecting to receive meals from the charity, but he was completely blown away opening the door to Prince Harry and Meghan.

"They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans," he told WEHOville.

"I thought that the tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them."

Tyrell also mentioned that the ex-royal were "both nice and very down-to-earth people."

Aside from this, the high profile couple pledged to donate their wedding profits amounting to $112,000 to Feeding Britain -- an independent charity in the U.K. that gives relief operations to those who are in need by providing access to food.

As cited by Today, both Meghan and Harry were "delighted" to know that the money went to "such a great cause."

This came after the ex-royals unveiled their new organization "Archewell."

Although the couple has already released the name of their new project, there is no definite date yet as to when they plan to launch "Archewell."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles