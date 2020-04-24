Royal Rules: Royal Staff Forced To Do RIDICULOUS Orders!

The life of the British royal family sounds pretty elegant and glamorous.

From traveling on private jets and planes, living in big palaces, and being surrounded by royal servants, everything appears to be handed unto them.

As cited by Forbes, there are over 1,000 royal staff working for the Queen alone and are required to sign a document promising secrecy. The publication also described that the best servants "are neither seen nor heard."

Experts even branded royal aides as "a threat" to the family as their stories can sell big bucks to the press.

In the documentary "Royal Servants", uploaded to YouTube in 2011, royal correspondent Robert Jobson revealed that the Buckingham Palace officials are wary of these staff because "they know too much."

"They are there if you like, an invisible force, they are witnessing and watching what's going on. And anything members of the Royal Family do is big news," Jobson said.

"Royal servants have become threats to their master when they start blabbing."

The Royal's Sensitive Ears

Interestingly, there is also one bizarre rule that the royal family has implemented to not "offend royal ears."

The cleaners are required to manually sweep the carpeted floors instead of hoovering them. They are also forbidden to use modern equipment such as vacuums as this might be too loud, especially in the morning.

"Behind the scenes, butlers lay out clothes, footmen carry early morning trays and cleaners sweep carpets, lest royal ears are offended by vacuum cleaners," the narrator of the documentary revealed.

The Royal Rebel

Moreover, the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, was labeled as "difficult" on how he treats her staff.

Peter Russel, who was a royal servant from 1954 to 1968, exposed the late Princess' social habits. He recalled how one servant had to "dance attendance on her all night long" with an ashtray on his hand.

In a separate report, biographer Craig Brown mentioned that the rebel princess -- who chain-smoked all day -- glued "matchboxes onto tumblers so that she could strike matches while drinking."

Biggest Royal Expose

Dubbed as the most famous royal traitor, Paul Burrell -- who worked as a footman for Queen Elizabeth II and later the first butler for the Prince and Princess of Wales -- wrote a book "A Royal Duty" to expose Diana and Charles' secrets.

This became the biggest predicament for the royal family, as it revealed the alleged relationship between Prince Charles and nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Burell also claimed that he witnessed the heir to the throne''s phone calls and secret meetings with his now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, all while still married to Princess Diana.

Moreover, another journalist has worked his way inside the palace and managed to secure a job as a footsman to get a scoop in the lives of the royal family.

For two months, Daily Mirror undercover reporter Ryan Parry was in Buckingham Palace and revealed the serious flaws in the £10 million security operation to protect former U.S. President George Bush when he visited the U.K.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles