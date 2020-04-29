Kate Hudson BLAMES Jimmy Fallon For Failed Dating Attempt!

Kate Hudson put Jimmy Fallon on the spot after she decided to randomly talk about a famous video where the talk show host said he could have dated the actress back in 2000.

The "what could have been" and "what if" scenario started when the 41-year-old actress made an appearance on "The Tonight Show" home edition on Monday. The former co-stars had a trip down memory lane and looked back on the fun days they shared while filming the movie "Almost Famous."

Kate and Jimmy spent some time together filming the said movie in New York 20 years ago. The actress said that she had the most magical moments while doing the movie, where she got a nomination for the Academy Awards.

Jimmy echoed Kate's statement and said that all of the cast of the movie had the best time working on the film.

"Some of the best laughs I ever had in my entire lifetime was from that movie," Jimmy said.

But the reminiscing escalated quickly when the "Bride Wars" star put Fallon on the spot and grilled him about his controversial statement back in 2018.

Kate was talking about an episode Jimmy did with Margot Robbie, where they were playing on the segment "Loaded Question." The duo picked a random question which stated: "Do you have a co-star that you thought you could've dated but didn't?" to which Jimmy responded with Kate's name.

The actress recalled that over a hundred people sent her the said clip and told Jimmy that she could not believe the revelation.

"Can I just tell you what happened to me as I was listening to this? I had no idea... I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's, like, relationship and friendship, because you gave me no indication," Kate said, laughing.

Jimmy explained that he felt they were only good friends at that time and working like best buddies. However, Kate blamed the 45-year-old host for the failed dating attempt.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," Kate said.

When Jimmy said he did not believe that Kate would have totally get in the bus and eventually level up into dating, the actress revealed that there was a moment when she thought about why Jimmy did not pursue asking her out.

"I just kind of realized, 'Oh, well, he's not into me like that.' I was just like, 'OK, well, whatever. And then I met Chris," Kate explained, referring to her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate said that their whole life could have been different if only Jimmy made a move. But the duo agreed that things worked out for the best for both of them.

In his defense, Jimmy explained that he attempted to ask her out once when their group was hanging out in New York City, but Kate said she has already made plans with Chris, which probably ended Jimmy's plans.

