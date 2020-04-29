OMG! Tom Felton Makes Out With Taylor Swift's Brother In Steamy Scene!

Tom Felton finds himself in a super-steamy make-out session with Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

Fans are excited about the thought of the two together, but the actors are just doing it for their movie "Braking For Whales."

All For Art

In the new trailer released for their movie, Austin can be seen pushing Tom up against a wall before starting kissing him. The steamy yet volatile scene got their fans excited.

It also got everyone talking about that one particular scene.

Tip: Skip to the 1:20 mark.

Throughout the trailer, the character played by Tom Felton has been struggling with his sexuality. This is highlighted during his conversations with his sister in the movie played by Tammin Sursok, to whom he repeatedly denied that he's "not gay."

The controversial moment in the trailer showed Tom seemingly arguing with Austin as it flashes through scenes of them getting physical with each other before they indulge themselves in a steamy hot makeout session.

Braking For Whales

The movie revolves around the life of Tom who plays the role of Brandon Walker and Tammin, who plays the role of Star Walker. The two do not have a close relationship with each other, but they are forced to push aside their differences after their mother's passing.

The two have come together to fulfill their mother's wish -- to have her ashes stuffed inside a whale. It led them to go on a road trip where the narrative actually begins. Their conversations in the car were about the past struggles that they had with their mother and with each other.

In turn, their trip has also paved the way for their characters to bond and get to know more about each other. Although they struggled to be more open, their conversations revealed intimate details of themselves that they gladly shared with each other.

Austin Swift, on the other hand, appears to be playing a small role in the movie. He is the love interest of Brandon in the movie.

Apart from her role as the sister to the character of Brandon, Tammin also co-wrote the film alongside Sean McEwan. Sean, at the same time, also plays as the director of the film. Actress Wendi McLendon Covey stars in the film as well, playing the role of Jackie -- Brandon and Star's aunt.

"Braking For Whales" was digitally released on April 24, 2020. However, it was only recently when the trailer became viral on Twitter. Their fans have caught wind of Tom and Austin's PDA and it caused a major stir.

Now, everyone's talking about the movie. One Twitter user wrote about the PDA and admitted that he didn't know how to react to it.

"I just saw Austin Swift kissing with Tom Felton and idk how I feel about it," the Twitter user wrote.

Another one said, "Tom Felton & Austin Swift in the new movie Breaking for Whales. I'm freaking out right now."

Their steamy session for the film has become a trending topic on Twitter. For those who have not seen the trailer yet, it's best to watch it now! It might be the the distraction everyone needs amid the world health crisis.

