Insensitive! Boris Johnson’s Daughter SLAMMED For Controversial Purchase Amid COVID-19 Crisis

It has been business as usual for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he returns to Downing Street earlier this week after recovering from the dreaded coronavirus.

In his recent address to the nation, Johnson mentioned that Britain stood still despite the pandemic, but he warned that the country "must prepare to win phase two" after winning phase one.

The 55-year-old U.K. leader is certainly facing the "biggest" challenges in his political career, as he deals with the pressure from the public, ministers, and members of the parliament regarding the nation's strategy with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Not to mention the questions on the impact on the economy of the lockdown.

Jonhson's Daughter Criticized

However, the Prime Minister is not the only one being criticized amid the health crisis.

His eldest daughter Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler -- whom he shares with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler -- gained backlash from netizens after bragging about her luxury purchase in the middle of the pandemic.

In her article for British Vogue, the 27-year-old Lara shared how she spends the quarantine period in their $1.2 million country home in Thame, Oxfordshire.

"I'm trying my best not to buy more clothes right now, uncertain about future financial prospects and conscious it isn't the time to splurge," she wrote.

Furthermore, she did reveal that she purchased a vintage Prada headband as a form of "self-care."

"But, I must confess, I did buy two headbands - one black and fluffy, from Shrimps, and one pink and from Prada - that I've been drooling over for months.

"I'm allotting these spending choices as self-care; I needed something to remind myself that sometimes, in the midst of all this uncertainty, it's OK to use fashion to remind myself who I am today," the aspiring writer added.

Backlash From The Public

Netizens immediately flocked to Twitter to express their dismay over Lara's insensitivity during this devastating time.

"No fan of Johnson's, but this is terrible. Did the Harry & Meghan thing ring any bells at all with you?" one user wrote.

Another critic called out Lara's callous behavior while the frontliners and medical staff are crying for a shortage of medical gears.

"#BorisJohnson's daughter Lara brags about ordering Prada in isolation as doctors beg for #PPE. The apples never fall far from the tree!"

Another critic echoed the same sentiments, mentioning PM Johnson's stance on budgets for hospital beds.

"Explains why BJ never has any money & demands taxpayers pay for his bed etc! An utter disgrace, gloating while thousands are dying, some preventable due to #PPEshortage @BorisJohnson daughter Lara orders Prada headbands while doctors beg for PPE."

Currently, Britain's death toll has reached over 21,000 while confirmed cases soared to nearly 162,000.

According to statistics, fatalities due to COVID-19 in Wales and England were 54% higher than the government's daily figures.

As cited by Office of National Statistics (ONS), the government updates were not accurate because it does not include deaths occurring in private homes, hospices, and care homes.

