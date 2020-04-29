Duchess Showdown: Why Kate Middleton Will Always Be The First Choice than Meghan Markle

Ever since joining the royal family, Kate Middleton has plastered her place as one of the favorites, especially now that it can be seen how she has been working hard in this challenging time of coronavirus pandemic.

Kate, though it was undoubtedly difficult, was able to adapt well to the royal family from the beginning.

The mother-of-three was willing to take on the royal role, despite understanding how much work it actually entailed, and no matter what happens within the family or the news, the Duchess of Cambridge never seemed to be distracted from her purpose.

Despite rumors of Prince William cheating last year surfaced, she never missed a beat in her royal job. She continued to make public appearances, despite how much the media was discussing her marriage to the Duke.

Vulnerable, Warm and Relatable

Kate first showed her vulnerable side in an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, where she talked about the problems she encounters and feelings of being a mother.

It's not common for any princess to talk the way Kate Middleton did, not even Princess Diana's bombshell interview with Martin Bashir, and especially not the "stiff upper lip" way that is most preferred by the monarchy.

It can be seen that Kate Middleton is working on projects that need solutions, and charities that most need help, which is also the projects that are close to her heart.

As per royal author Leslie Carroll, this is where Kate has always been relatable and is something she has excelled in.

"She has tremendous empathy, as a devoted hands-on mom herself, she has a great deal of warmth and relatability, and it's delightful to see her speaking to school children."

Kate's Modern Royal Approach

Since her in-laws, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Los Angeles, and it may seem like there's a massive gap in how people may connect with the royal family.

But thanks to the Duchess of Cambridge, she may have filled that gap and have even stepped up on her role and have accepted more royal duties.

Kate uses social media to promote her charity and patronage causes, which is considered a very modern royal way.

Carroll said that Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit provided a "strong template for how Kate could be relatable to a younger audience."

She added, "Her own increasing comfort with doing this on social media has affected William as well. He is not nearly as much of a natural as Harry, but necessity appears to be a good tutor."

"The field in the UK is open for the Cambridges' to fill the void left by the Sussexes' absence in terms of communicating with younger people, especially children," Carroll said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already abandoned their social media accounts and have decided not to work with the tabloids, which may be a bad idea because how could the people know they're still relevant?

Without their social media and publicity, it might be hard for them to be in the spotlight they have always dreamed of.

READ MORE: Royal Wedding Anniversary: Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrating 9th Anniversary With THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles