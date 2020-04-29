Kate Middleton Next Meghan Markle? WIll Duchess Break Under Public Scrutiny?

Will Kate Middleton be the next Meghan Markle? Instead of their widely whispered feud, will they have intense public scrutiny now as a common ground? Will Kate Middleton decide to quit her royal position, too, if possible? Can she handle being Queen?

According to an online magazine, Middleton should expect something big and chaotic to happen to her soon if Prince Charles becomes king. She has to be prepared for the public scrutiny that will follow when she assumes a new role.

Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has long been studying and training to become the Queen consort to Prince William one day. However, even though there is widespread public support for her to take on the role, Middleton will undoubtedly be publicly monitored and scrutinized when that happens. According to the Talko, Middleton will have to fall in line with prince Charles' visions and plans for monarchical reform. However, this means catching some intense backlash and criticism when that happens.

The insider to the magazine said, "Kate Middleton was heavily criticized when she first joined the Royal Family and might end up facing that scrutiny again when Prince Charles is King."

The magazine added, "In order to appeal to as many people as possible, members of the Royal Family try not to get political."

Even though the Queen is supposed to remain as neutral as possible, people think that Prince Charles will not be and that he might change things.

"He's been outspoken on certain topics like global warming, and even Prince Harry believes it's important to modernize the British monarchy," the magazine explained.

If Prince Charles does change things, it is not right for Prince William and Kate Middleton to just sit back and let him be, or continue to stay political natural. There is natural anticipation that when Prince Charles change things and push the boundaries of tradition, Kate Middleton and Prince William will support him 100%. They will have to just take a leap and get on board so that the family can be kept current and "relatable."

This means Kate Middleton would have to make some comments and opinions that are unpopular. She can no longer just play it safe. She might even have to pull a Markle, which means being outspoken about what she envisions.

Not that Kate Middleton is incapable, though. However, she is known to be more subdued in her ways.

Regardless though, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already demonstrated that they are capable of taking on a wider role. They had been recently speaking more regularly about the causes they find valuable, more so in the middle of the covid-19 crisis.

Unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in LA, Kate Middleton and Prince William are being lauded for their coronavirus pandemic efforts.

What makes Kate Middleton and Prince William all the more praiseworthy than they are now is the fact that despite their busy schedules, they get to spend time with their three children. Unlike other busy parents who can inadvertently neglect their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are showing to the world that their parents are very caring and have instilled in them great values.

