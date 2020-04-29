Perrie Edwards reacted to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pregnancy news. It's not an official reaction where she specifically mentioned Gigi Hadid's baby announcement, but then the world did not officially hear Hadid nor Malik confirming the baby either.

Sources have told news outlets that the One Direction singer, Zayn Malik, and model Gigi Hadid are expecting a baby, although neither of the two made an official confirmation.

Hadid's mother somehow confirmed the news, though when she gushed to the RTL Boulevard that she cannot wait to become a grandmother. She was speaking in Dutch, her native dialect. The outlet did not provide a direct quote of Yolanda saying it, but it says that Gigi's mom confirmed the baby would come out in September.

Now it's possible to say that ex Perrie Edwards, who sang "Shout Out to My Ex" after her failed engagement to Zayn Malik, also reacted to the news, even if it is not an "official statement."

Timing is always the key, anyway.

Just a day after the pregnancy news broke out, the Little Mix singer shared that she has been having the time of her life with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's side. In her interview with "The Kyle & Jackie O' Show," she said, "I can't lie, I'm having the time of my life." This, despite the fact that her country, like the rest of most countries, is combatting the coronavirus pandemic using the isolation and distancing measures.

"I've never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I've never spent so much time in my house, and I've never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I've always wanted to do," she explained. "So it has been nice, but I'm losing track of what day it is," she added.

If there is anyone in Malik's past who has the right to react to the pregnancy news, it must be Perrie. The two had started to date in 2012 and almost got married! Their respective bands then were the world's most popular British exports, so they were a match made in heaven. They got engaged in August 2013 but eventually called it quit in July 2015. Again, timing is suspect, because this breakup took place after Malik separated from his band, One Direction.

Perrie, at the time, was devastated. She wrote in Little Mix's book "Our World" that it was the worst time of her life. She and Malik had a total of four years together. Their engagement lasted for two years. And yet, Zayn Malik split up with her just through a simple text message. It's quite great though to know that she has already moved on from that traumatic time of her life.

Meanwhile, Malik and Hadid started to have their own colorful dating journey starting in 2015. They would break up and reconcile for years. The two rekindled their relationship in December 2019, and now came this massive news!

A source close to the couple revealed to TMZ, "Gigi is 20 weeks along, and both their families are happy." There's now a unconfirmed report that the gender of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby is going to be a girl.

