REPORT: Harrison Ford Under Investigation After Plane Accident

Harrison Ford is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration for making an error while operating an airplane on the runway.

The actor is being investigated for a possible mistake he may have made this week in California.

Pilot Error

The actor is known for being an avid flyer. In fact, flying an airplane has become one of his favorite hobbies. Despite the past accidents he has been involved in while driving his personally owned planes, he refuses to retire his license.

A representative of Harrison Ford confirmed to Fox News that he was involved in what was considered a "runway incursion" at the Hawthorne Airport in the South of California on April 24.

His representative emphasized that it was a simple case of misunderstanding. The rep also said that the actor has already apologized for what happened. However, the FAA authorities are looking into the matter.

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," his rep shared in a statement.

Ford's representative added that the purpose of the flight was to maintain the currency and proficiency of the aircraft.

Nobody was injured during the minor incident that happened. Ford's representative also pointed out that there was "never any danger of a collision."

While it was a minor mishap though, the investigation is required as part of the airport protocol for such occurrences. Every professional pilot knows the importance of coordination with the tower personnel.

According to the airport audio report first obtained by TMZ, the 77-year-old actor failed to follow the directions provided by the tower operator. He was asked to "hold short" on the runway due to the presence of "air traffic" at that given time.

However, the actor continued to maneuver the aircraft from the runway to the taxiway, resulting in an incursion. In the audio recording, the operator can be heard scolding the "Air Force One" actor for disobeying orders.

"Get across that runway now! I told you to hold short! You need to listen up," the operator said, to which Ford calmly responded: "Excuse me, sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I'm terribly sorry."

According to the report released by TMZ, another plane was reportedly 3,600 feet above Ford's aircraft.

Is It Time To Retire

Representatives of Ford claimed that the mishap did not cause any danger to anyone. However, it was also not the first time that the celebrity pilot committed an error.

Back in 2015, Ford crashed a plane at a golf course in Los Angeles. It was a vintage aircraft designed and built during World War II. Although he committed very minor injuries, the accident did not stop him from doing what he truly loves most -- flying.

Three months later, he was back in another aircraft. He was trying to fly again.

