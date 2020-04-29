AWKWARD! Tyler Cameron Slams Fans For Terrible Accusation Over Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy News

Tyler Cameron was quick to respond to those saying that he might be the father of Gigi Hadid's baby. The actor simply laughed it off.

Speculations Gone Wrong

When Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news broke off, everyone knew that the father was Zayn Malik. The two recently gave themselves another chance to work things out. The couple was rumored to be back together earlier this 2020.

However, some fans were too imaginative and speculated that Hadid's ex-boyfriend, Tyler Cameron, could be the real father of her baby. The star dated the model last year before they broke things off.

The Bachelorette alumnus participated in a live workout session on Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. The 27-year-old star spent a few moments after the workout chatting with his fans while also reading some comments that were rolling in.

However, he was surprised when one Instagram user left this comment: "Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg."

It was a pretty awkward moment for Cameron, but he took it in stride and commented back.

"Y'all are wrong in the comments," he replied while laughing. "Y'all are terrible."

Some netizens took his response as a form of denial to the paternity. However, a source told Us Weekly, that the reality star did not believe he needed to deny anything.

"He didn't mean 'wrong' literally. He meant, 'Y'all are messed up for even saying that,'" the insider explained. "It's slang. Obviously he isn't the father."

The source added that Cameron was trying to come out honest in everything. The star thought it was awkward to be even considered as the father of Gigi's baby when it is pretty obvious who she's with.

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid may have had their thing in the past, but since they broke up, they have tried to move on with their lives.

Although Tyler did not say anything more about his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy, it seems as if he is happy about this good news for Gigi and Zayn. His positive attitude towards the online user who assumed it is his baby only shows that Cameron is in a good place right now.

No Baby Plans Yet

In his most recent TikTok post on Tuesday, Tyler sang to an empty bottle of wine with his good friend Matt James. The duo performed one of Chris Brown's greatest hits "Yo (Excuse Me)"

Earlier this month, Cameron took it to social media to talk about his future plans. The television personality made it clear that he does not have any plans of having children anytime soon.

"I'm not making babies," he told a fan during an Instagram Live chat on April 22. "I'm gonna take some time on that one."

Cameron dated Hadid from August 2019 to October 2019. Their short-lived romance came after his stint in "The Bachelorette." Since then, the model reunited with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Tyler, on the other hand, does not have any bad blood with Gigi despite what happened to them. "Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend," a source told Us Weekly in November 2019.

"He still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over."

