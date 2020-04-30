Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SELFISH -- Clashed With Other Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the hot seat once again after a royal expert slammed the two for being selfish.

It is not one of the royal protocols, but members of the royal family are sensitive and respectful enough to coordinate their schedules with one another to avoid overlapping promotions.

However, a royal expert recently criticized Prince Harry and Meghan for carelessly posting their events that clashed with other royals' engagements prior to their departure.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams opened up to express.co.uk about his disappointment towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for failing to show skillful and professional teamwork with the royal family.

"In recent months Meghan and Harry did not seem to care if their activities clashed with those of other senior royals and this is no longer the concern it once was," Fitzwilliams said.

He then compared the two to Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who are doing great in working side by side with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Their work harmony resulted in a more united front, something Meghan and Prince Harry rarely did when they were still part of The Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who finished their final engagements from January to March -- must have felt like they no longer have to play nice with the other members of the monarchy since they were leaving. However, this might have caused them to act carelessly and insensitively, which could have led to more beef within the British institution.

Insensitive Royals!

With the said criticism, it's not hard to see why Fitzwilliam made the remark. After all, the Sussexes seem to have a penchant for hoarding the spotlight without care to its timing or impact.

Earlier this April, the royal couple submitted the paperwork regarding their new foundation in the U.S.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Sussexes told The Daily Telegraph.

However, their insensitive update led to several criticisms from netizens, most especially since they made the announcement just a few hours after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was sent to the intensive care unit due to his worsening coronavirus symptoms.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier described the announcement as "appalling timing" before he criticized the two.

"If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation (coronavirus) was over," Dampier told MailOnline. "People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is."

In addition, royal watchers called them out for getting more irrelevant each day.

Even Megxit itself and their sudden relocation to Los Angeles -- which they still pushed through despite knowing that Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 -- made Prince William feel disappointed and hurt.

"He's hurt that Harry isn't in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak," an insider told Us Weekly at that time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles