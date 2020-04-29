Royal Power: Meghan Markle Inspires Young Woman Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Despite the continuous backlash Meghan Markle has been receiving, she still chose to spread positivity by inspiring a young woman amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Meghan has a long list of charities close to her heart, and despite stepping down as a senior royal and moving to Los Angeles, she is still supporting them. This time, she volunteered to surprise a Smart Works client and gave her some kind words.

In the clip shared by one of the Duchess' patronages, Meghan sat in front of the camera and did a video call with a young woman before her scheduled interview to wish her good luck.

Smart Works aims to empower and help women to find a job by giving them some tips before their job interviews.

"You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited," Meghan started before complimenting the young woman.

She took note that the unnamed woman, like her, is interested in mental health and it made the duchess even more astonished.

The client then thanked the Duchess of Sussex for accommodating her, in which Meghan responded that it was her pleasure to be able to speak with her and other volunteers.

"There's so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there," the Smart Works' patron went on.

In the end, Meghan acknowledged and applauded the charity works that the organization has been doing for people. She also expressed how proud she is to be their patron for years now.

"It's been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they're doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," the former "Suits" actress said in a statement.

The Duchess of Sussex has been the patron of the U.K.-based charity since January 2019. But other than Smart Works, a source told Harpers Bazaar that Meghan has been trying so hard to keep in touch with her patronages and organizations -- most especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Duchess has been keeping in touch with her Patronages, as well as organizations she is close to, during this crisis to hear how they are operating and continuing to support people at this time," the insider revealed.

Although the coronavirus pandemic left both Meghan and Prince Harry to reach out and do charitable works virtually, the royal couple still took their time to help those people on the street.

Earlier this April, as soon as the royal couple and their 11-month-old son Archie relocated in Los Angeles, Meghan and Prince Harry were seen delivering meals through the non-profit organization "Project Angel Food".

They also donated their $112,000 profit from the BBC broadcast of their wedding to Feeding Britain, a charity that aims to eliminate or lessen the hunger among people living in the United Kingdom.

