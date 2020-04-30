Meghan Markle Rudeness: Duchess Stole Thunder on Kate Middleton, Prince William's Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle recently got in touch with one of her first royal patronages via Zoom video call to thank the charity for a job well done during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the Duchess of Sussex decided to release the video of her call for Smart Works, the same day as her in-law's, Kate Middleton and Prince William, wedding anniversary.

Meghan Markle New Video

For the first time in weeks, and this time, not paparazzi shots, Meghan Markle was seen in a rare video appearance. She spoke to one of the clients for the charity ahead of her job interview.

Smart Works is an organization based in the UK that helps women into the workforce through finding employment, job interview coaching, and supplies professional attire for their interviews.

In the clip shared with the Smart Works Twitter account, the Duchess of Sussex gave advice and compliments on the woman for being so resilient in her job search during this challenging time of crisis.

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5PegGOg7AB — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) April 29, 2020

Though the page, Meghan Markle said how it had been an honor for her to meet and learn from different women through the Smart Works network. She appreciates the work they're doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring," the former "Suits" star said.

The Smart Works client, in the video, then thanked Meghan and the organization's team for "making this possible for women all around the UK."

Meghan Markle wore a maroon sweater with layered gold necklaces. Her hair was pulled back into a half ponytail.

As Harper Bazaar reports, "The Duchess has been keeping in touch with her patronages, as well as organizations she is close to, during this crisis to hear how they are operating and continuing to support people at this time."

They added, "At the end of last month, the Duchess was also able to join a mentoring session with one of the Smart Works clients, which is also included in the update."

Meghan Markle Stole the Spotlight Once Again

According to Hello Magazine, a spokesperson for the charity told them that they started their virtual service six weeks ago.

Meghan Markle's Zoom call with the Smart Works client actually happened on March 27.

When social media users found out about this, they were fuming because the Duchess of Sussex dropped the video the same day the Kate Middleton and Prince William were celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

The video was released on Wednesday, April 29.

One person said, "She filmed this in MARCH and released it on the Duke and Duchess Cambridge's wedding anniversary? It's beyond predictable, and I'm not even annoyed as it's so obvious and pathetic at this point. Behaving like a petulant child."

Another user tweeted, "Totally predictable. This passive-aggression of Meghan Markle's part only diminishes their cause. Sad bitterness. Hatred does more damage to the object in which it's stored than to that of which it's poured."

"It's beyond petty at this point. This is a mental illness. She needs help," another online user said.

Whether or not Meghan Markle did it on purpose or not, the timing is actually questionable. Why release it on the same day as your brother- and sister-in-law's special day? Why not the next day? Or the following week?

Only the Duchess of Sussex can answer that.

