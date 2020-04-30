5 Best Facial Scrub Exfoliators After a Long Day

One of the most satisfying skincare practices is physical exfoliation scrub.

Though it gets slightly messy, sometimes emotional, and if done the wrong way, irritation, when all is said and done, it's the perfect self-care that you can do to yourself.

Exfoliating 101: What You Need to Know

The skin always sheds skin cells, and when this happens, it produces smoother skin cells that push their way up to the surface of the skin. But as a person ages, the rate at which the body sheds the dead skill cells starts to slow down.

Exfoliation, whether physically or chemically, eliminates those dead skin cells and dull skin. Exfoliating will help rush the skin's process and helps it behave like it's younger.

By exfoliating your face, it oxygenates your skin, softens its texture, stimulates the regeneration of the cells as it also prepares a smooth canvas for your moisturizer, allowing it to seep deeply.

Physical Exfoliation vs. Chemical Exfoliation

Physical exfoliation uses small grains like crystals, fine granules, or beads. However, not all exfoliants are created equally.

Physical exfoliators work toward the top layers of the skin to remove the dead skill cells and dull surface, via rubbing and sloughing.

Chemical exfoliants, on the other hand, dissolve the intercellular glue that holds dead skin cells together. These infiltrate further into the skin and can be a great choice for skin that has intense congestion or those who can't endure physically rubbing their face.

Physical Exfoliating Expectations

You may already be using a physical exfoliant, like cleansing scrubs, body brushes, and loofahs.

The biggest advantage of physical exfoliation is its easy access. There are a lot of scrubs available in the market for whatever skin type you may have. Best of all, if you have no choice, you can DIY face scrub.

Chemical Exfoliating Expectations

This method uses different chemicals such as retinol and hydroxy acids that can renew your skin instantly.

Chemical exfoliation can offer more dramatic results than physical exfoliation.

We've organized a list of the best exfoliators and face scrubs for different skin types.

Normal Skin - Palmer's Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub

This skin-softening formula isn't overly abrasive, yet it will leave your skin visibly glowing after one use.

Fans of Palmer products will also love how this provides the same level of moisture like the rest of their coconut products, with the added benefits of skin-softening coconut and its circulation-promoting scrub.

Oily Skin - Simple Kind to Skin Facial Scrub

This creamy white exfoliator from this cruelty-free brand contains rice powder - a natural ingredient that absorbs excess oil.

This face scrub for oily skin also includes silica particles, instead of the microbeads, that will slough off dead skin, leaving you with glowing skin.

Dry Skin - Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Facial Scrub

Aveeno products are known to be gentle, even on dry and sensitive skin. This Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub is no exception.

With soy extract, glycerin and jojoba oil, this face scrub for dry skin will exfoliate just as much as it soothes and nourishes.

Sensitive Skin - Caudalie Deep Cleansing Exfoliator

This natural exfoliator has sweet orange, grapefruit, and mint to provide your skin a smoother complexion.

Perfect for combination skin, it has a whipped formula and will gently exfoliate your face and polish it without irritation.

Problematic Skin - Demalogica Daily Microfoliant

Avoid scrubs with large grains and only exfoliate once a week. This facial scrub for problematic skin is made with powdered rice grains that gently sough off dead cells.

It's also mixed with salicylic acid, a great anti-acne ingredient.

