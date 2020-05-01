Kate Middleton Quitting: Duchess Following In the Footsteps of Prince Harry?

Just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton has also shown her vulnerable side as a royal and talked about her struggles.

In February, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on "Happy Mum, Happy Birthday" podcast and talked about the struggles she faced as a mother.

When Giovanna Fletcher asked her if she ever felt "mom guilt," Kate Middleton responded, "Yes, absolutely. And anyone who doesn't like a mother is actually lying."

Though they have a nanny, the Duchess of Cambridge feels guilty for choosing her royal duties than her children.

"There's such a pull, but I am such a hands-on mom, and whatever you're doing, you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children."

In the podcast, she also joked about her two eldest, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, chastising her over her priorities as a mother.

She shared how she was questioned, "'Mommy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'"

Kate Middleton also spoke candidly about not being the happiest when pregnant, saying, "It's definitely a challenge. William didn't feel he could do much to help, and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it."

As she spoke openly about her true feelings on being a mother to three children, the 38-year-old duchess received praise from fans, with one royal expert saying that an important person in Kate Middleton's life could have inspired this new honesty and openness.

Speaking to Express UK,Carroll said, "Perhaps the duchess was inspired by Harry's candid guest podcast appearance discussing his 20-year struggle to cope with the death of his mother."

It is a known fact that the Duke of Sussex suffered for years after the death of Princess Diana, before finally getting help at the urging of his elder brother, Prince William.

"And the mental health issues that dog him to this day when he's in large crowds such as walkabouts."

It's also a fact that Prince Harry's fears about the paparazzi had led him to be so protective of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison because when the Duke of Sussex was younger, he wasn't able to protect his mother.

Carroll also mentioned that maybe Kate Middleton's podcast appearance is part of the royal family's "new normal," a decision that was taken higher within Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace to use new methods to communicate with the people while remaining within their brief.

Until recently, Kate Middleton was often snapped attending formal royal engagements, but royal watchers have never seen her acting candid, care-free, and comfortable in front of the camera.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to leave the UK to be in Los Angeles, it made Prince William and Kate Middleton step up and add more responsibilities to their royal duties.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down in January, fans have expressed their concern over Kate Middleton, who appeared to look tired and sad in several royal appearances.

However, it is worth noting that Kate Middleton revealed how her royal duties are some of the important priorities in her life that she won't ever pull a "Meghan Markle move" because she loves what she's doing.

Even though the Duchess of Cambridge's responsibility is heavier than regular people because she is running a country, she balances out her time by taking care of herself, like meditating, cooking, and other things to de-stress.

Kate Middleton and her husband are also big mental health advocates. Mental health is such an essential part of her advocate. Recently, she and Prince William launched a mental health helpline to help NHS and other frontline people keep on top of their mental well-being in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

