Prince Harry Dominated: Meghan Markle Still Controls Husband in LA, Body Language Experts Say

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out and about on the streets of Los Angeles as new photographs of them surfaced after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Experts believe that the pair look so happy and in love, as well as seeming light, happy and care-free.

Royal expert Judi James spoke to the Daily Mail about their first public outings, where they delivered charity packages to residents in their new community.

As per the expert, "There's an air of the rom-com about this couple's body language now they've quit the royal nest and become the beautiful actress with her undercover price, doing good deeds in the US rather than formal royal appearances in the UK."

Though they may look in love with the photos, it was obvious that Meghan Markle is the dominating person in their marriage.

Many body language experts have seen is that the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly calling the shots and leading the way for her and Prince Harry.

"She's the one in the lead, as they pick out the homes to visit, clutching the address and often walking ahead," one expert said while analyzing the snaps of their house-hunting excursions.

Harry and Meghan papped as they deliver food to a charity in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/bto1VnEizH — Femina (@FeminaIndia) April 20, 2020

Prince Harry Body Language

James, however, added that the Duke of Sussex's mood is hard to read.

"His splayed chest and the way his arms are held away from his sides as he walks does suggest a level of confidence and enthusiasm, but overall he looks like a man being tentatively shown the ropes by his wife."

The body language expert revealed that Prince Harry's eye expression looks wary and worried that sometimes he often looks down and then looks at Meghan for additional support.

The difference between both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is that the 35-year-old Duke looks less active in creating a PDA, unlike his wife. It could also be because he is aware that cameras are pointing at them, something he said he isn't always comfortable with.

Meghan Markle Controlling Prince Harry?

Ever since stepping down as senior royal members, many news of Meghan Markle controlling Prince Harry surfaced.

Aside from Prince Harry's reported rift with Prince William, he started to spend less and less time with his brother, Kate Middleton, and his old friends.

A source told Page Six, "He stopped being the laddish, relaxed character he had been, he became more private and withdrawn."

But then it all started when Prince Harry decided he wanted to protect Meghan Markle, who has a tough time with the British press.

Though he loves her and wants her to be happy and safe, the source speculated that Meghan Markle had taken control of his life.

"Everyone is convinced Meghan is the driving force between this move to quit the royal family."

Apparently, Meghan Markle is reportedly the one who most wants to be back living in California, where she reportedly feels happy and "away from the restrictive politics of Buckingham Palace."

Meghan Markle the Manipulator?

In another article published in Life & Style Weekly on its March 30 issue, reported that former staff members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started divulging details about their experience working with them, especially Meghan Markle who was described to be "sly and manipulative, full of backhanded compliments."

Other palace staff also reportedly felt terrible for the Duke of Sussex because of Meghan Markle's "controlling ways."

It was also reported that staff have gossiped among themselves about how Prince Harry was totally under Meghan's thumb.

"When they disagreed on something, all she had to do was pout, and he would let her get her way."

