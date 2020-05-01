Anderson Cooper Blessing: CNN Anchor Delivers Baby News Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Anderson Cooper is officially a father. The CNN anchor became quite emotional in announcing this milestone in his life. After all, he did not see this day coming because he is gay (he said).

Meet Wyatt Cooper. He's three-day-old and the reason why the popular CNN anchor is presently in tears. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the hardworking reporter shared some good news on his Instagram and, later on, on-air as well.

Taking a break for coronavirus-related posts, he shared four adorable pictures of his newborn and a lengthy caption to express what he is feeling over this blessing.

"He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he wrote, referencing his late father, writer Wyatt Emory Cooper. His father died young, back in 1978 due to open heart surgery. He was just 50.

He read the same message aloud on-air, and it appears as if he's still finding everything surreal. He got teary-eyed while announcing the great news to CNN viewers, claiming that he is truly blessed.

He also then announced that his son's middle name is Morgan. According to him, this is the family name on his mom's side. This is also a tribute to his late mom Gloria Vanderbilt, who died just last June 2019, at the age of 95. It's bittersweet that both of his parents cannot meet this bundle of Joy to Anderson, but the news anchor is sure that his parents would have liked the name Morgan for the little tot.

He shared that he was almost named Morgan because he recently found a list that his mom and dad made 52 years ago when they were trying to decide on a name for him. "Wyatt, Morgan Cooper, my son," he shared proudly.

The anchor cannot stop talking about him, "he was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy, and I am beyond happy," Anderson added.

The four photos were all heartwarming. One of them is Anderson feeding the tiny human being with a bottle. He's enjoying the little things of being a new dad!

Another picture is of Wyatt's cutest face.

Anderson also brought up the topic of his late brother, Carter Wyatt. Carter committed suicide back in 1988 when he was just 23. The well-loved reporter shared that he wishes his whole family can still be alive to meet Wyatt, but he is also sure that they can see him anyway. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt and that our family continues...new life and new love," Anderson said in a cracking voice. he was about to cry, but it was of overwhelming happiness, obviously.

Apart from the fact that becoming a dad is always an emotional endeavor, Anderson could also be incredibly overwhelmed because, as he wrote on Instagram, this time has always been unimaginable to him.

He wrote, as a gay kid, he never thought it was possible for him to have an offspring, but science certainly paved the way for him. He thanked the doctors, nurses, and everyone involved in his son's birth, including the surrogate who carried and gave birth to his baby.

He wrote that the lady was the most loving and tender and remarked at how amazing surrogates are for doing what they are doing for people who cannot have children! "My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives," he added.

Apart from all the celebrities who sent him their best wishes, Ellen Degeneres congratulated him and wished baby Wyatt would have his laugh.

May 1, 2020

