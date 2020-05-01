Royal Snub? Kate Middleton FAILS To Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Prince William

There was no stopping Kate Middleton from doing her royal duties, even on her wedding anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29. The couple got married on the same day in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Their wedding was attended by 1,900 guests, with Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton serving as her bridesmaid and Prince Harry being Prince William's best man.

The two royals celebrated their anniversary at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they have been on lockdown due to the pandemic together with their three kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis).

On their ninth wedding anniversary, Kensington Palace even shared a throwback photo of the Cambridges during the royal wedding through.

"Nine years ago today - thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" the caption of the post read.

The Devoted Duchess

Instead of spending the anniversary with her family though, Duchess Kate devoted her day by doing charity work remotely.

A Court Circular mentioned that the 38-year-old royal participated in a roundtable discussion through a video-conference. She met with respective organizations that support pregnant women and new mothers, as cited in Hello!

Recently, the future king and queen of England have stepped up and has been the face of the royal family during the coronavirus pandemic response.

Prince William and Kate have been extremely busy upholding their charities and supporting National Health Service (NHS) workers amid the fight against the health crisis.

Prince William and Kate Takes the Lead

Despite the increasing pressure from the public and the monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle backed out from their roles as senior royals, the Cambridges remain the symbol of stability in these unprecedented times.

Last month, the 37-year-old William virtually opened the second NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham. It is the government's response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.K.

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge," he mentioned in a video message.

Moreover, the royal couple proved that they are worthy of their role by reaching out to the public and using their platform to address the crisis.

Through a video call, Prince William and Kate personally thanked the teachers and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England for keeping the children of essential workers and frontliners safe during this unprecedented time.

"Really, really well done to all of you. I know it's not easy circumstances, but it's fantastic," Duchess Kate mentioned as she praised the educators for a job well done.

One of Kate's royal patronages is the charity Place2Be. It is currently supporting the ongoing education program at Casterton Primary.

With their urgent response, the Queen was impressed on how Kate and William handled all affairs in this difficult situation.

"The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times. She couldn't be prouder. She takes pride in being on top of everything but recognizes that it's time to hand off some responsibility," a royal source told Us Weekly.

