Royal Regret: Prince Harry SUFFERING More Due To Megxit Rules

Prince Harry is still being haunted by the decisions he made as part of Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex has always been so sure that he has no regrets with his choice to leave his senior royal position just to protect his wife Meghan Markle and their 11-month-old son Archie. However, there is a big part of his former life that he misses the most.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry told his friends that he cannot believe how his life "has been turned upside down" after he lost the military connection and service titles he used to have.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the army as well as his military appointments," a source told the media outlet. "He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces."

The source went on and expressed how happy the duke was when he was serving the army, and he felt even better when he met the Duchess of Sussex. However, he never predicted that things would turn out the way they did after Megxit.

To recall, Prince Harry immediately reached the rank of captain after having two tours in Afghanistan. For 10 years, he served in the British Army before he ended his military career in 2015.

Throughout those years, he garnered the titles Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief -- Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Unfortunately, he was force to relinquish all of those as soon as he stepped back from his senior royal duties and moved to North America with Meghan and Archie.

Prince Harry Says Goodbye

Before they officially said their goodbyes to The Firm earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a standing ovation when they attended the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

It was their first appearance ever since they expressed their desire to finally give up their senior royal positions to divide their time in the U.K. and America.

What made their penultimate royal engagement more emotional was the fact that Prince Harry let his guard down and became visibly saddened during the event.

According to royal insider Omid Scobie, the emotional appearance of the Duke stemmed from the fact that the venue was the last place where he got to wear his Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform for the last time after spending his whole royal life to the military.

The Royal Editor-at-Large also pointed out that the situation seemed to be a tough pill to swallow, and seeing Harry going through a hard time instead of celebrating also made Meghan feel the same.

"It is, a source close to the couple tells me, a wound that will take time to heal for Harry," the royal insider said.

For the last time, Prince Harry and Meghan became the guests of honor at the festival, which brought together world-class musicians, performers, and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

