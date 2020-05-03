Royal Rage: Prince Harry, Prince William 'Will Be Very Angry' Over New Princess Diana Docu

Both Prince William and Prince Harry won't be very happy about the upcoming documentary about the life of their mother. The series will focus more on the late Princess Diana's inner turmoil.

Remembering Princess Diana

The sons of the late Princess Diana are expected to be upset about the new four-part documentary series that will feature a controversial narrative about their mother's mental health issues.

While everyone is practicing social distancing by self-isolating themselves, it looks like the royal family is up against one more headache. The new documentary is claiming that the late Princess Diana tried to commit suicide.

According to the report released by The Sun, the series entitled "Being Me: Diana" will tell the narrative of her struggles with her mental health. It will also be talking about her battle against eating disorders, her particularly painful childhood, and the unhappy marriage she had with Prince Charles.

The outlet also reported that the rumored documentary will be released through Netflix and will include a never-before-seen footage of Prince Diana's speeches between 1990 to 1992.

The report added that the interviews conducted with the people close to the princess revealed a lot about her inner turmoil. They spoke of Diana's mental health condition before she and Prince Charles officially got divorced.

The sons of the late Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, may all be grown up but they surely would not be thrilled to watch the new series about their mother.

Prince Harry, in particular, admitted that the death of his mother caused him to deal with his own mental health issues for a long time. In one of his interviews, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he had been seeing a therapist to help him deal with the issues.

A source said that the royals, including the Spencer family of Princess Diana, won't be taking part in the documentary.

"Prince William and Prince Harry will be very upset and angry," the source added before saying that the impending release of the documentary isn't a very good time, considering what the royals had to go through when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left.

"The timing is just not good," the source furthered.

The release of the new Princess Diana documentary will definitely cause distress in the part of Prince Harry, who is currently working with Netflix.

Royal Family Update

Amid all the concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family has a lot on their plate right now -- all in just the second quarter of the year.

The problems have piled up, starting from the falling out of the members of the royal family that resulted in Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior members.

There is also the seemingly miscalculated wedding plans of Princess Beatrice, and Prince Charles contracting the coronavirus. Although the Prince of Wales has fully recovered, members of the royal family could not help but worry about the 71-year-old's overall health.

While everyone is trying to do their share to cope up with the stress brought by the world health crisis, the docu-series isn't exactly good news. For now, the project has yet to be completed. The royal family, on the other hand, hasn't released an official statement on the issue.

