Royal Disdain: Meghan Markle Given DISRESPECTFUL Nicknames By Royal Staff!

Ever since Meghan Markle has been introduced as Prince Harry's girlfriend (and now wife), the media and the public have been nothing but cruel to her and her rather unusual background.

However, recent revelation shows that the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress also earned the ire of royal staff working for them inside the Buckingham Palace.

Through his upcoming book "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle," writer Tom Quinn revealed the true feelings of royal staff towards the former actress-turned-royal.

One of the former palace aides revealed that they struggled to deal with Meghan's ways and unique background.

"'Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness," a staff told Tom Quinn.

"So, on the one hand, she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

The author also revealed that the palace staff saw Meghan as the dominant partner within their marriage.

"As Harry has said himself: 'What Meghan wants, Meghan get,'" Tom added.

Because of this, the Duchess of Sussex earned unflattering nicknames from the royal aides, even after just a few weeks of her arrival.

"This cut no ice with the staff who, according to reliable reports, began using rather unflattering nicknames for her within weeks of her arrival," Tom explained.

The writer claimed that such nicknames include "Me-Gain," "Duchess of Difficult," and "Di 2" or "Di Lite" in reference to Harry's mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

"Meanwhile, the royal courtiers at Kensington - the same tweedy, British, public-school, ex-army aristocrats they've always been - simply didn't know what to make of Meghan," the writer added.

Kate And Meghan Behind The Curtains

Aside from the harsh nicknames of Meghan Markle, Quinn's memoir also includes information that reveals when and how Meghan's alleged feud with Kate Middleton started.

Insiders at the Kensington Palace insisted that Kate has been very warm and welcoming to Meghan when she first arrived. Both couples reportedly got along really well during the first few weeks.

The Palace insider referred to Kate as "one of the nicest royals" since her royal titles, extreme popularity, and grand Kensington apartment has yet to get inside her head.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, later on, struggled to accept the fact that she has a lower royal status compared to the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the future Queen.

The insider said that the tension between the two Duchess started when Meghan found it hard to accept that although she is a duchess, she is only married to the sixth in line to the throne, and not the future King.

Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Biography

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Meghan and Harry worked with royal correspondents in writing their autobiography called "Finding Freedom."

The 320-page book, which will be released this coming August 2020, is expected to reveal the couple's true feelings about their controversial exit from the royal family.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles