Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Finding Freedom': DAMAGING Like Princess Diana's Biography?

"Finding Freedom" by the title alone can already be considered controversial. This is the long-awaited royal biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and naturally, people believe that it will contain some scandals and secrets about the Royal Palace.

Some are now even saying it can be as damaging as the bombshell book of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's book in 1991 became the biggest royal expose in history. One can only wonder if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Finding Freedom" would have the same effect.

At the time, Princess Diana knew that when a book about her, detailing her mental health issues, eating disorders, and suicide attempts, would eventually be published, this can create a furor. Still, she went ahead and participated in the process of making the book and letting it get published.

According to analysts, Princess Diana knew that going public was the final, desperate move that she could make to share the chaos and explosive emotions she had been experiencing.

After all, she had at the time, already spent a decade trapped in a farce of a marriage. She knew Prince Charles had his heard somewhere else and yet; she had to endure in the palace and its rigidity. She had to be part of a family that is said to not even care about her. According to Diana's biographer, Tina Brown, the princess' friends believed that she only two choices at the time - to either "explode" or "implode."

When the book was first excerpted in 1992 in the Sunday Times, the palace was naturally shocked. It also sent shockwaves to the whole of Britain and then even the world. Many were keen to find out the experiences of someone within the royal palace, through a juicy tell-all. Many knew that a woman scorned and essentially neglected would have a lot to say.

While the book successfully got the public favour on Diana's side, the royal family became infuriated with her. This doomed Princess Diana and the palace's relationship for good.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's so-called biography hitting the shelves soon, one can only surmise that it might have the same effect as Princess Diana's biography. The fact that it is titled "Finding Freedom" is already enough evidence that it would not be something the royal palace would want to be published. The title made it sound like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stifled and imprisoned within palace walls after all.

Even though there were past reports that Prince Harry forbade Meghan Markle and their PR team to do something that will harm the royal palace now that they have stepped down from their senior roles, the book is a manifestation that he was not able to put a stop into things.

With a new documentary revolving Princess Diana and her mental health issues reportedly coming out in Netflix soon, one can only wonder how much more the palace could take.

Of course, from here to August 11, when the actual book will be released into the market, the actual expose done - or how grave the accusations against the palace would be, are just going to be mere speculations.

