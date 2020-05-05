Feud NOT Over! Bella Hadid Makes SHOCKING Move For Selena Gomez

Just when fans thought that the feud was over, Bella Hadid re-followed and discreetly unfollowed her ex-boyfriend's ex Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the supermodel began following the pop star, which caused fans to speculate that the two are ready to build bridges.

One Twitter user posted: "Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are officially following each other," while another one wrote: "Me trying to understand what's going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea."

Meanwhile, one fan account with IG handle @selenander proved that the IMG model followed the Disney alum through a screenshot.

"#BellaHadid followed Selena Gomez back on Instagram," the fan wrote.

However, shortly after the social media frenzy, the 23-year-old Victoria's Secret angel unfollowed Gomez once more.

Instagram Drama

Their social media drama started in 2017 when the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress began dating Bella's ex, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. They were spotted in a PDA-packed night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things," the "Kill 'Em with Kindness" hitmaker mentioned in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest as she confirmed her relationship with the Canadian crooner.

"It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually... I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

Weeks after, the couple silently unfollowed the supermodel but continued following her older sister Gigi.

The Vogue cover girl, on the other hand, quietly unfollowed his ex weeks after.

Is Bella Hadid Obsessed With The Weeknd?

Moreover, Us Weekly cited that during Selena and The Weeknd's romance, Bella tried to warn his ex about the pop star's intention.

"Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she's just jealous and isn't listening to her," a source told the entertainment outlet.

After 10 months of dating, the "Call Out Your Name" crooner and Gomez ended their relationship. However, the duo are "still in touch."

"She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," an insider told People Magazine. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them."

Back To Square One

The Weeknd appeared to master the art of moving on though, as he was spotted leaving Bella's New York apartment just two weeks after his breakup with Selena.

According to E! News, since his recent split, he reconnected with the supermodel but "they are not back together."

"Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends," an insider told the outlet.

