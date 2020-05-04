Zayn Malik Reveals TRUE Feelings About Becoming A Dad Soon

Soon-to-be parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on cloud nine as they prepare to welcome their little bundle of joy.

Gigi's mother and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Yolanda Hadid confirmed her daughter's pregnancy to a Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard.

Yolanda Hadid Excited To Become A Grandma!

In her interview, the former model admitted that she was "still shocked" that the pregnancy news "got leaked to the press."

The 56-year-old reality star revealed that her eldest daughter is due in September and shared how excited she is "to become Oma [grandma]."

Zayn's Sweet Reaction

Gossip site TMZ first broke the news that the Victoria's Secret model is five months pregnant to a baby girl.

Aside from Yolanda though, Gigi's beau Zayn Malik is reportedly excited to become a dad. As cited by Us Weekly, a source mentioned that the former One Direction member "couldn't be more thrilled" for their baby girl.

"Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she's always been such a big part of his life. Even when there were times that they weren't a couple, the love was still very much there," an insider told the entertainment outlet.

Moreover, during their on-again-off-again relationship, the 27-year-old crooner would reportedl "talk openly with his friends about how he was still so in love [with Gigi]" and how he "cared so much about her."

The source added that Zayn was "very hopeful that they would get back together," which apparently happened after the IMG model confirmed their relationship through a sweet Valentine's Day post.

Gigi Breaks Her Silence

Over the weekend, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy during her virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The soon-to-be-momma was very grateful for the positive reactions from the fans and supporters.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi shared.

The pair is currently isolating at the supermodel's country farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania together with Yolanda and younger sister Bella.

It was also reported that the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker described it as the "perfect arrangement" since he also owns a farm near the Hadid's estate.

Earlier this week, the Vogue cover girl celebrated her 25th birthday and eagle-eyed fans speculated that it was also a gender reveal party.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world," Gigi wrote on Instagram while holding numbers 2 and 5 silver balloons with pink and blue strings attached.

Traditionally, blue and pink symbolize colors for girls and boys. Fans also pointed out Bella's IG story, in which the supermodel posted a gender-themed gift bag.

"Hello, little one" she captioned, hinting that Gigi and Zayn are expecting their new bundle of joy.

