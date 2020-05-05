4 Toys To Keep Your Children and You From Going Stir Crazy

Keeping kids still and entertained inside the house for 24/7 could mean a total struggle, especially now that there are ongoing home quarantine and lockdown protocols.

Some parents have probably gave-in to the temptation of giving their children unlimited screen time to maintain peace inside the house. While there is nothing wrong with keeping your kids entertained, too much screentime may cause harm to their eyes and mental health.

So to make their free time worthwhile, why not ditch the gadgets and introduce them to classic toys that will not only keep them entertained, but also improve their strategy, motors skills, and teamwork?

Don't worry if malls and local toys stores are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are some of the best selling toys you can easily purchase online through Amazon.

Monopoly Deal Card Game

If you grew up playing Monopoly yourself, this card version of the classic game is the best thing that ever happened in the history of gaming. No need to deal with tons of paper money and other tiny pieces, as you can play the same fun game using cards.

It is applicable for kids aged eight and above and can be played by two to five players. The rules of the game are still the same: be the first to collect three complete property sets of different colors to win the game. Just beware of the notorious Debt Collectors, Forced Deals, and Deal Breakers that will hinder your success.

This family-friendly game can last up to 45 minutes, which will surely be packed with fun, excitement, and laughter.

TrueBalance

Help develop kids' excellent motor skills using this TrueBalance coordination game. By neatly stacking the wooden rotating magnetic disc upright, this toy will surely encourage in depth thinking and improved concentration.

What we love most about this toy is that it also a fun way to relieve stress and develop hand-and-eye coordination. It is applicable for kids aged 4 and up, but it can also be used by adults struggling with motor skills.

Melissa & Doug Dust! Sweep! Mop!

Take this opportunity to teach kids to take responsibility for their surroundings by giving them this Melissa & Doug pretend play cleaning set. It comes with six pieces of realistic wooden cleaning toys, including a broom, mop, duster, brush, dustpan, and organizing stand.

It is designed to motivate your child to practice independence and learn about the importance of tidying up. You'll be surprised how the kids will learn to volunteer to help you clean up the mess now and then. This playset is for kids aged 3 to 6.

Hasbro Connect 4

Kill the boredom with this classic disc dropping game that promotes strategy and friendly competition. The rule of the game is simple: just get four disc of your chosen color in a row and win.

The complete set comes with a grid, two legs, a slide bar, 21 red discs, 21 yellow discs, and an instruction manual. This game is for kids aged six and above.

