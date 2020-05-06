Royal Sacrifice: Camilla Taking Drastic Measures To Prepare As Future Queen!

While Prince Charles is still in isolation and recovering from his recent health scare after testing positive for coronavirus, his wife Camilla is taking the opportunity to get fit and healthy.

After spending weeks in quarantine at their Birkhall home in Scotland, it looks like the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall is showing visible improvements on her physical appearance -- particularly having a slender figure and glowing aura.

In a recent clip uploaded on the Clarence House's official Instagram account, Camilla joined the 71-year-old Prince of Wales to show their support and appreciation for National Health Service workers during the battle against COVID-19.

The Duchess was wearing a pair of jeans and blazer, which showed a drastic improvement in her physical appearance.

Royal Makeover

According to reports, Camilla is using her time in isolation to revamp her image to look fresher and younger in her continuous effort to prove that she deserves to be the next Queen.

Speaking to New Idea, nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters believes that the Duchess of Cornwall lost an estimated 10 kilos on her weight.

"I suspect she has followed a form of caloric restriction such as intermittent fasting and concentrated on ensuring her diet is nutrient-dense and packed with antioxidant-rich and anti-inflammatory foods while limiting refined sugar," the nutritionist said.

In a recent interview, Camilla admitted that she is taking extra measures to ensure that she is physically healthy to rule the British monarchy.

"I do a bit of Pilates and a lot of walking, which I love," Camilla revealed.

Prince Charles' second wife also revealed that she has been attending ballet classes with friends for 18 months now.

Thirsty For Approval

Ever since marrying Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla has been struggling to win the approval of the public and the monarchy. She is always being compared to Charles' late wife Diana, Princess of Wales.

"Camilla had a tremendously difficult start. The fact she survived the early insults and snubs says everything about her strength of character," royal expert Christopher Wilson told New Idea.

"The Queen has come to realize she would make a much better consort for Charles than Diana ever could have done."

Royal expert Penny Junor thinks that Camilla's main strength is the fact that she is not eager to steal Charles' popularity and glory. Junor compared Camilla's trait to Diana, who was almost in competition with Charles and was winning on that aspect.

"Camilla is not at all. She will be the strength behind the crown when Charles becomes king," Junor added.

Stealing Her Thunder

When Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, and Queen Elizabeth II had to isolate in Windsor Castle, Prince William -- who is the second in line to the throne -- stepped up and carried added royal duties.

A royal insider revealed that Camilla was not pleased with how his stepson and Kate Middleton took over the major roles which she believed should have been her and Charles' duties.

Camilla reportedly thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are stealing their thunder, but she is not backing down without a fight.

