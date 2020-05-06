What Ruined Charles Barkley's Friendship With Michael Jordan -- REVEALED!

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley used to play for the USA National Basketball team. They both represented the country at the Olympics alongside Magic Johnson.

Now, Chuck has revealed that he and MJ are no longer friends.

The Dream Team

In Episode 6 of the docu-series "The Last Dance," the camaraderie shared between the players of what the world has known as the "Dream Team" was shown.

However, after the episode, it surprised NBA fans to know that Barkley and Jordan are no longer friends like they used to be.

In an interview with ESPN Radio, Barkley -- who is now an analyst on TNT's Inside The NBA -- admitted that he is saddened by the fact that he and Jordan are no longer talking.

Barkley revealed that the rift between him and Jordan began when he criticized the six-time NBA champion about the choices he was making as the owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Such criticism was not taken lightly.

"The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years," Barkley said.

For 20 years, Barkley and Jordan have been good friends, but Chuck revealed their friendship has come to an end.

"At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me, he's still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there's nothing I can do about it, brother."

The commentary that kicked off the feud between Jordan and Barkley came some eight years ago. Back then, Jordan was still part-owner of the Bobcats.

While his intent was good, Barkley expressed his disappointment with Jordan, whom he accused of hiring people who would only agree with him.

"I love Michael, but he just has not done a good job," Barkley said at the time. The Bobcats had a 4-29 record when Sir Charles made his comments live on TNT.

Barkley further said during the interview that he was surprised by how Jordan reacted.

"The thing that bothered me the most about that whole thing, I don't think that I said anything that bad," Barkley told ESPN Radio about the rift.

He added that he meant no harm when he gave his comments.

"I'm pretty sure I said, 'As much as I love Michael until he stops hiring them kiss-a-es, and his best friends, he's never going to be successful as a general manager.' And I remember pretty much verbatim I said that," the NBA legend and former league MVP explained.

Although he meant well, Charles Barkley lost Michael Jordan's friendship. He is saddened by it, but he did not express any regret for saying what he said.

Honesty And Friendship.

Barkley also expressed his frustration knowing that Phil Jackson, Jordan's coach for all his six championship titles, gave the same comments about Jordan's management.

Yet, the relationship between Jackson and Jordan is stronger as it has ever been.

"Listen, if you're famous, and Michael at one point was the most famous person in the world, everybody around you is either on the payroll or letting you buy drinks and dinner and flying around on your private jet," he explained. "Very few of your friends are going, to be honest with you."

Barkley then explained that it would have been dishonest of him and his work as a studio analyst if he did not give his true opinion of Jordan's performance as an executive for a sports team.

The NBA legend came clean and said that he thought his friendship with Jordan was a great one because they could be honest with each other. Barkley thought Jordan would take his comments as constructive criticism, but he didn't.

"But part of my job [as an analyst] is because I can't go on TV and say 'Another general manager sucks' and then just because Michael's like a brother to me say 'He's doing a fantastic job.' That would be disingenuous," Barkley said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles