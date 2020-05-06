Why Queen Elizabeth II NEEDS To Separate From Prince Philip Soon

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip may be living together now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Her Majesty needs to be separated from him soon.

For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have shared their lives both as husband and wife and as the leaders of the monarchy. After they started to live in different residences in 2017, they are now back together due to coronavirus pandemic scare.

However, that is only temporary.

The Duke of Edinburgh held his final royal engagement in August 2017 by meeting the Royal Marines and retired at the age of 96. He then left London to have a more peaceful life at their Wood Farm Cottage located in Norfolk on the Sandringham estate.

"It is away from the public eye and it's so peaceful and such a beautiful location," a royal source said that time before adding that "[Philip] also spends time at Windsor Castle and goes to Buckingham Palace on the odd occasion, like for Remembrance Day."

Meanwhile, as Queen Elizabeth II continues her work as the reigning monarch, she will -- again -- return to Buckingham Palace since it is the official working residence of the Queen.

It only means that once the lockdown has been lifted, Prince Philip will return on the Sandringham estate alone because Her Majesty's duty is not over yet. Moreover, it seems like she does not have any plans on stepping down anytime soon.

That is because she has made it clear that she will not retire or abdicate to give the crown to her son and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles. She pledged that either of the two will only happen when she becomes physically incapable of being the monarch.

During her 21st birthday, she stated that she would be dedicating her whole life to serve the monarchy, and she is not breaking that promise.

"I should like to make that dedication now. It is very simple. I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," the Queen proclaimed in her 21st birthday speech.

Clarence House also stood firm as they confirmed that the Queen will not abdicate at the age of 95 or any other age.

Because of their set-up, it is highly likely that Queen Elizabeth II will separate from Prince Philip soon, and they will not live their final years together.

What Are They Up To Now?

Since the lockdown has been implemented, the two moved at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England and placed themselves in quarantine together.

The Express reported that they are currently living together with only a dozen staff members working for them.

While they are not allowed to leave the castle yet, a source told The Times that the royal couple is spending their time on the things they enjoy doing together and separately.

Prince Philip is reportedly having a "me-time" by reading and painting, while the Queen has been checking on the royal family members through video chats and still keeping up with the news through the newspapers.

