Inspiration! Harry Styles Played A HUGE Role In Adele's Weight Loss Journey

Adele wowed fans with her amazing body transformation that truly rocked the internet. In a recent Instagram post, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker debuted her slim body to mark her 32nd birthday.

In the Instagram entry, which now has over 7.7 million likes, Adele could be seen wearing a skimpy mid-length black dress, evidently showing her new curves.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," Adele wrote.

The singer was almost unrecognizable with her new look, thanks to the 44 kilos she just lost on her weight.

The "Chasing Pavements" singer started her weight loss journey last year following her split from now ex-husband, Simon Konecki. They were in a relationship for eight years.

According to a source, after being single again for a long time, Adele wanted to make a change in her life -- so she started her grueling weight loss program.

"She got to the point where she didn't feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mum possible," the source said.

"Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better."

After her succesful transformation, the insider said that Adele is now more confident in dressing up and is at her happiest.

Harry Styles' Role

Aside from Adele's perseverance and effort, the insider revealed that the Grammy award-winning singer could not make it possible without the help of a close friend who kickstarted her new healthy lifestyle.

The source said that it was the 26-year-old former "One Direction" member, Harry Styles, who encouraged Adele to join him in his hiking trails in Malibu.

On top of that, Styles also influenced Adele to attend High-Intensity Interval Training (HITT) classes after the singer's marriage fell apart.

Meanwhile, a separate insider said that Harry, who has been close to Adele since 2015, has been showing incredible support since she split up with Simon.

"Harry was Adele's rock when she split from Simon last April," the source told Closer Magazine.

"He checked in on her constantly, stayed over at her LA mansion whenever she needed company, and generally was an amazing friend to her when she most needed it."

Harry And Adele Dating Rumors

Earlier this year, Adele and Harry sparked dating rumors after the duo were spotted spending a New Year holiday together in Anguilla and the Virgin Islands.

Last year, the British pop superstars were also seen having a luxury breakfast together. In the photos, Adele was already looking slim while laughing on the beach with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

But Harry Styles debunked the dating rumors and made it clear that he and Adele are just spending time as really good friends.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Harry told host Howard Stern: "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out. Either they're dating, or they're recording together."

