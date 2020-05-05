Gloves and Masks: 5 Things to Stock Up On During This Health Crisis

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the US rise rapidly that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a lot of items to prevent us from being infected with the coronavirus.

Hospital and medical center staff continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

If you need to be convinced why wearing a face mask is so essential and if wearing gloves will help you from contracting the virus, read on below.

Why wear a face mask

Wearing a face mask will help prevent the spread of infection, as well as prevent any human from contracting the COVID-19 and other airborne viruses.

When someone coughs, sneezes, or talk, they could release germs in the air that may infect others nearby.

Face masks are part of an infection control strategy to eliminate cross-contamination.

How to wear a face mask

There's a proper way of putting on and wearing a face mask to ensure that you are protected.

First, you need to wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds before touching your face.

Second, remove the mask from the box or its container, making sure that the face mask doesn't have any tear or hole.

Third, you need to know which is the top side and the front side so you can properly wear the mask.

Fourth, the face masks must have the ear loops and ensure that it is secure and is not loose.

Fifth, If your face mask comes with a tie, make sure to bring the face mask to your nose and then place the tie over your head and securing it before going on your way.

Finally, pull the mask over your mouth and chin. Make sure you're not exposing any part of the area around your mouth and jaw.

Should you wear gloves for coronavirus protection?

Some people opt to wear gloves when they're out and about going grocery shopping or hitting the pharmacy.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not advised wearing gloves as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

In fact, gloves reportedly provide a sense of security to those who wear them, but would only continue the spread of the COVID-19.

The issue with hands is that the coronavirus can travel on them, which is why handwashing is important.

If you do wear them, chances are you're just spreading germs from place to place.

Gloves don't protect from coronavirus the way masks do.

However, if you really need to feel protected and safe from the growing coronavirus pandemic, here are some face masks and gloves you can purchase on Amazon.

AMMEX Vinyl Gloves

These gloves are made of vinyl that offers a loose fit, ideal for those who wouldn't be wearing gloves for a long duration.

JOINTOWN Face Mask

Need a general use face mask? This one is great for every day, every time you get out of the house.

LOOKA Mask Protective Fashion Air Mask

Not only is this mask will help prevent the COVID-19, but this may also be used by people who have allergies on pollen, dust, and pollution.

BULINGNA Disposable Nitrile Vinyl Gloves

If you don't like clear or white gloves, here's a black one to protect yourself from the virus.

BIKKI Face Mask

Not a fan of boring-looking face mask? Try this washable face mask for coronavirus protection. It's easy to clean and dries quickly.

READ MORE: 4 Must-Have Acne Treatments: Your Best Face After Quarantine

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles