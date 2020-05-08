Casting Couch: Julie Andrews Makes BIG Revelation About Dark Side Of Hollywood

Award-winning actress Julie Andrews has been in the entertainment industry since the 1950s, as she made her Broadway debut in "The Boy Friend" in 1954 followed by the original production of "My Fair Lady" in 1956.

Following her success in theater, the then 20-year-old actress made her first feature movie in the 1964 "Mary Poppins" film and won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

After spending decades in Hollywood, Andrews admitted that she is "certainly aware of the tales about the casting couch." However, she believes that she was protected by her husband Blake Edwards and their children.

In her interview with The Guardian, the British actress revealed that the renowned late filmmaker shielded her from sexual harassment from Hollywood.

"But I was so busy working and raising my kids and being married to Blake Edwards eventually, it was an extremely busy life, and to a certain extent that put a protective fence around me, I think," Andrews shared.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient married Edwards in 1969 until he passed away in 2010 at the age of 88. The power couple raised their five children and lived in Long Island, New York.

The "Sound of Music" star was a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement and was against workplace sexual predators.

In her previous interview with Radio Times magazine, the 84-year-old actress explained that it's time that the damaging act must be "recognized" and must be identified as an "important development" in the entertainment industry.

She also recalled how her late husband played a vital role in her acting career.

"I was very fortunate I didn't have any harassment in the business because, happily, I was married to Blake, who was highly respected and I don't think people thought to bother with me. I started working with him fairly early on, so I didn't have any of that to deal with," Andrews added.

Edwards is the director behind the 1961 romantic comedy film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which starred the Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn and bagged an Academy Award for Best Original Music Score.

Aside from acting, the "Princess Diaries" star is currently busy reading and writing books.

In her first memoir released in 2008, "Home: A Memoir of My Early Years," Julie detailed her heartbreaking childhood when her parents divorced and she was forced to move in with her mother and new stepfather, Ted Andrews.

She recalled how she grew up in a "slum" area of London with her alcoholic stepfather, who tried to harass her twice.

Julie Andrews With King George VI And Queen Elizabeth

In 1948, a then 13-year-old Andrews became the youngest solo performer in the Royal Command Variety Performance, during which she sang in front of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at the London Palladium.

Aside from her achievements in "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music," she also won the Academy Awards for Best Actress, as well as the BAFTAs, three Grammys, two Emmys and five Golden Globe awards.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles