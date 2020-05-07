Donald Trump’s Personal Valet Positive For COVID-19 -- Trump In Danger?

A member of the U.S Navy who works at the White House has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Moroever, the said military personnel serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets and has often worked very close to him and the first family.

With that, it has raised concerns over Trump's possible exposure to coronavirus despite being tested negative.

A source told CNN that the U.S. President was upset when he was informed regarding his staff's COVID-19 test result. Furthermore, the White House released an official statement confirming the news.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated.

"The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

The news outlet added that Trump's valet started exhibiting "symptoms" on Wednesday morning.

VP Mike Pence's Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19

Prior to Trump's valet testing positive, a staffer of Vice President Mike Pence has also been diagnosed with the dreaded virus last March after displaying "very, very mild symptoms."

The VP's spokesperson Katie Miller then confirmed that Pence had no "close contact" with the said aide.

"‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller shared at the time.

Following this, VP Chief of Staff Marc Short explained that the office has "taken more precautions" since the incident.

U.S. President Trump A Notorious Germaphobe

With the increasing number of coronavirus in the U.S, the American President -- who is a self-described germaphobe -- gets paranoid whenever his aides' cough, sneeze or sniffle in his presence.

"When somebody sneezes -- I mean, I try and bail out as much as possible when they're sneezing," Trump previously mentioned during a coronavirus press briefing.

Trump And Pence Slammed

A few months ago, Trump and Pence were slammed after saying that COVID-19 tests were "invasive" and described it as an "unpleasant" experience.

The coronavirus test consists of a 10-second nasal swab, which is pushed at the back of the nose and all the way to the back of the throat.

When asked about his experience, Trump admitted that "it's not something" he wants to "do every day."

"It's a little bit of - good doctors in the White House, but it's a test. It's a test, it's a medical test," the U.S. President continued. "Nothing pleasant about it."

Vice President Pence, on the other hand, confessed that he felt "uncomfortable" and advised the public not to take the test if they don't have symptoms because it was "kind of invasive."

"The test was quick, but it goes a fair amount to the sinuses and it is not comfortable," he mentioned during White House press briefing.

