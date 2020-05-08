Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Biographer Spills Explosive Update on their Book 'Finding Freedom'

The world was shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in January that they were leaving their senior royal member status to live a new life.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have been working on their royal exit a bit longer than anyone realized.

The couple is the subject of the highly-anticipated biography, "Finding Freedom," which is expected to be released in August.

One of the authors who wrote Meghan and Prince Harry's life revealed some explosive details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's book.

Speaking on his podcast ABC's HeirPod, Omid Scobie revealed that he put a lot of effort for the book and is happy that he can finally talk about it freely.

"It feels nice to finally be able to talk about it after quiet beavering away on this for such a long time. To say there have been twists and turns is, of course, an understatement."

Though he didn't reveal too many details about the upcoming book except that he reportedly worked on it for over two years, the answer to the million-dollar question, "How long did it take for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan their exit," remains unanswered.

It also raised a lot of problems when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave the family, since the book started its progress two years ago.

Scobie admitted that there had been a lot of twists and turns along the way and continued, "These are things that no one expected. I don't even think Harry and Meghan, who by their accounts, struggled with the realities of the situations they were in, expected things to turn out the way they did."

He also didn't say anything about the exact date the parents-of-one started having discussions about leaving the royal family, as the couple's announcement in January shocked the entire world, and even royal family members were left blindsided.

As the couple's royal biographer, Scobie had been given unique access to their lives.

Scobie further shared how he has attended several engagements with Prince Harry and Meghan and has even spoken with so many people in their lives who he believes could shed light on what the Sussexes are really behind closed doors. As well as the journey the couple has been on.

"No stone has been left unturned. I've been able to watch this couple stay faithful to their own beliefs, stand strong in the face of adversities."

He hopes that the book will be able to tell the story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry without the "noise of the headlines and mistruths."

About 'Finding Freedom'

"Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," was written by Scobie and co-authored with Carolyn Durand.

The explosive tell-all drops on August 11.

Though no official statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released, it was reported that the biography was written with both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's full participation.

Initially, it was only supposed to have 320 pages but as per Newsweek, the publisher, Harper Collins, pushed back the date to August because the authors added 48 more pages, most likely to tackle Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal family.

