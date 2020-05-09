Bitter Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat's 'Growing Closeness' Makes Her Agitated?

Brad Pitt has been spending a lot of time with Alia Shawkat, but how does Jennifer Aniston really feel about all of this?

According to InTouch Weekly, Alia Shawkat, who is reportedly Brad Pitt's current girlfriend had a secret sleepover at the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor's Los Angeles mansion.

The online tabloid reported that she was spotted entering Brad's home and didn't leave the house that same night.

A source close to Brad and Alia told the magazine, "Brad and Alia have been practically inseparable in recent weeks - they're more serious than anyone realizes."

Initially, the duo were just friends that bonded over a love of art, but after spending so much time together, their alleged relationship has blossomed into something more.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is rumored to be so intrigued by Alia.

News of the reported couple's growing closeness has allegedly broken the heart of Jennifer Aniston.

An insider close to the "Friends" star said, "Of course she's aware that he's been spending time with Alia.She may be the perfect girl next door, but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina are more his type."

The insider went on to compare the actor's relationship with Alia and Jennifer, saying there's so much baggage between Brad and Jenifer, while his relationship with Alia is just starting.

"There's a lot of history between them, but also comes with a lot of baggage. He's not sure they can go the distance, and he can't help but feel torn."

InTouch Weekly further claims that the "Murder Mystery" actress is giving Brad time to sort his feelings out.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly wants Brad Pitt to figure out who he really wants to be with, although she is allegedly hopeful that the actor would come back to him because she doesn't want to lose him once more, but is already expecting of the worse.

"She's steeling herself because she doesn't want to lose him again, but she knows from experience that she easily could."

In another report by the magazine, the "Ocean's 11" actor reportedly couldn't believe he found someone so "smart, down-to-earth, normal, quirky, and funny" to date.

According to the tabloid's source, Alia has a lot of surprises up her sleeve and really enjoys making Brad laugh.

More importantly, the magazine claims that Brad has already introduced Alia to a bunch of important people in his life.

If Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up together again, it would be no problem for the Jolie-Pitt children, especially to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is reportedly close to Jen.

Despite previous reports that said Angelina Jolie stopped her kids from meeting the blonde beauty, it seemed like Jennifer and Shiloh are the best of friends.

A source revealed to Mirror UK, "They've been spending so much time together and been bonding. It felt like a natural step for Shiloh."

It was even reported that Shiloh wanted to start calling Jennifer "mommy," but a representative for Jennifer has spoken out about the claim.

"This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality."

