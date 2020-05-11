Markle Struggle: Royal Expert Defends Meghan Markle Over UNFAIR Criticisms

Meghan Markle has been in the middle of controversy even before she got married to the royal family. And while criticism has become part of her life, it seems Meghan has founda a new ally in a royal expert.

Mommy-Shamed Meghan

Meghan Markle will forever be under the scrutinizing eyes of the media, whether in the U.K. or in the U.S. TAlthough she has been trying to juggle all her responsibilities, people will always have something to say about her and her aptitude as a mother.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently skewered by "Something Borrowed" author Emily Giffin. While her Instagram Story post was already deleted, Giffin called Meghan out for her "unmaternal" and "phony" actions as a mother.

The post of Giffin was her response to the video Markle made in celebration of her son's first birthday. The short clip the royal couple shared with their followers showed Meghan propping the royal birthday boy on her lap while reading "Duck! Rabbit!"

However, Leslie Carroll -- the author who chronicled the royal couple's romance in her 2018 book, "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry" -- told FOX News that the critics of Meghan might want to temper their unrealistic expectations of Meghan.

Although Carroll believes that the Duchess will continue to be the subject of criticisms for many years to come, she suggested that her critics should take a break from lambasting her, regardless of how they feel about Harry and Meghan taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

Carroll emphasized that Meghan's choices as a mother may not be similar to that of Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, but it does not make her a bad mother at all.

"Meghan was flogged in the press for choosing to keep her baby's birth a private affair, for not appearing in public right after she gave birth -- as Kate and Diana before she had done, although they were mothers to more direct heirs to the throne; and Meghan was not -- and for not showing the public a continuous stream of photos of Archie," Carroll said to FOX News.

Meghan has been in constant scrutiny because of the choices she has been making for Prince Archie. Her decisions have been compared to that of Princess Diana and Kate, but the author pointed that Meghan has all the right to make her own choices as a mother.

"Meghan was also condemned somewhat for choosing not to give Archie a title -- and even for giving him an unusual name -- although Anne, Princess Royal did not give her children titles," Carroll continued.

Meghan has continuously been "mommy-shamed" for her choices. While other royals like Princess Anne have done the same, the British media did not dare criticize them.

While Meghan might be used to the criticism, the royal expert said that the Duchess of Sussex could not always defend herself. At times when the media is painting a picture of her as a bad mother, her husband and son think otherwise.

Carroll described Meghan as a natural "nurturer." She has the heart of a good mother and puts all of it in practice.

"What I have observed is that she is a loving mother and adores their son," Carroll said.

"Motherhood is a learning curve for everyone; I'm not sure anyone is a 'natural' at it. But she is a very loving woman and a nurturer: we see this in her interactions with those she meets and mentors, and even in her brief encounters on rope lines during royal walkabouts."

A Product of Upbringing

The royal expert also highlighted that Markle is a product of her upbringing. How she is raising Prince Archie is how she was raised by her own mother.

Carroll believes that it was Meghan's upbringing that tremendously prepared her for the transition of being a wife to motherhood.

"Like Harry and Diana, she's a hugger," Carroll said, describing Meghan. "A naturally affectionate woman, she loves to give love. And she has been criticized for that, too."

The author also noted that the only significant change in Meghan's life since she took a step back as a royal is the fact that she would be able to spend more time with Archie. Meghan will be there to enjoy his development day by day.

"It's also likely that we will see Meghan able to carve out a work-life balance that includes a lot of quality time with little Archie, and her fans and those at her patronages will be delighted because they support her and love her and wish her well," she added.

