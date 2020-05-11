Royal Misfortune: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle May End Up Broke in LA Soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wish to become financially independent has reportedly backfired because of the coronavirus.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said to put their current business plans on hold due to the worldwide health pandemic.

According to In Touch Magazine, the cash-strapped couple, who was supposed to launch their Tinseltown plans in the next few weeks, are already starting to worry about their future following their bombshell exit from the British royal family.

A source told the publication, "This independence is what Harry wanted so badly. But the truth is, it's been a real struggle to adjust to the real world."

"He's never had to worry about money, so he doesn't' really understand the concept of budgeting."

Sources said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't make money by doing only relying on speaking engagements and making appearances like how they expected to because of COVID-19. But just like the rest of the people in the world, they have to face the fact that bills are piling up.

"They're still spending a ton. They're going to end up broke."

After their royal step back this year, Meghan and Prince Harry were forced to pay their own security because British taxpayers will no longer pay them. According to several reports, their safety is estimated to be around $8 million annually.

Because of their accustomed lavish and luxurious lifestyle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have no idea of how to cut back on their indulgences and extravagances going forward.

And since reports of the former "Suits" star surfaced of how she was hard to work with because of her diva behavior, it will be a hard pill to swallow for her.

In a report by the Daily Mail, a former videographer came forward to slam the Duchess for acting like a diva during her "Suits" days.

Because of the incident that happened, it reportedly left a few people on his crew "traumatized. Later, Meghan Markle earned the nickname" princess," even before she married Prince Harry.

"People told me, 'Get ready because she is a lot. They used to call her 'the princess.'" The videographer said.

"When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn't even know who she was, and she was acting like a diva."

People who worked with her reportedly had the same thought - Meghan acted like an A-lister, when in fact, she's not even a D-lister, said the unnamed videographer.

"It was a caricature of someone playing the superstar. A real superstar, unless it's a super bad day, they will play it naturally and be generous with their presence."

While the Duchess of Sussex dazzled in front of the camera, once he yells "cut," Meghan became the most "unfriendly person."

Meghan Markle also had these outrageous demands, from requesting a specific type of flower or only having a particular brand of champagne should be on set.

Because of his experience, the unnamed expert revealed he doesn't think Meghan deserves the attention.

"I wasn't impressed with her, and I'm just surprised she charmed the guy. She came across as very insecure and spoiled."

Because of this report, it may be hard for Meghan Markle to get a job once the lockdown is over because of these alleged demands and rotten behavior.

