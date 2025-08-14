Actor and comedian Seth Rogen recently acknowledged that a follow-up to his 2008 stoner comedy "Pineapple Express" remains a possibility.

When Andy Cohen noted there was "a big demand" for a sequel, Rogen admitted, "There could be. You never know. I don't know. I'm not great with sequels. It's not where my mind goes, but maybe one day."

Rogen's comments came during an August 12 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" alongside his "Platonic" co-stars Rose Byrne and Luke Macfarlane. The actor, who co-wrote "Pineapple Express" with Evan Goldberg from a story they developed with Judd Apatow, said he has not ruled out returning to the characters he brought to life alongside James Franco and Danny McBride.

The road to a sequel has already begun once before. In a 2020 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Rogen revealed he and Goldberg had tried to advance a script, only for Sony Pictures to scrap the project over budget concerns.

"Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie," he explained, noting that the studio was unwilling to invest more than the original $25 million production cost.

The original "Pineapple Express" follows Dale Denton (Rogen), a process server, and his marijuana dealer, Saul Silver (Franco), as they flee criminals and corrupt law enforcement after witnessing a murder. The film grossed five times its budget and earned critical praise for its blend of high-octane action and offbeat humor. A faux trailer for "Pineapple Express 2" even appeared in 2013 as part of an April Fool's promotion for Rogen and Franco's comedy "This Is the End."

Any future sequel also faces the complication of Rogen's public distancing from Franco. Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Franco, Rogen said in 2021 that he would no longer work with his former collaborator "at the moment," after initially defending him. Franco later acknowledged their friendship had cooled, telling reporters at the 2024 Rome Film Festival, "I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over."

Despite those obstacles, Rogen's recent remarks suggest he remains open to revisiting the world of "Pineapple Express." Whether that revival will reunite its original cast, land on a streaming platform, or ever move beyond hopeful speculation, he left fans with a clear message: "Maybe one day."