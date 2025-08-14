Actor Daniel Kyri confirmed in an Instagram post that this week marked his final days on the set of the series "Chicago Fire," sharing a heartfelt goodbye to his on-screen alter ego, firefighter Darren Ritter.

In the post, the actor revealed he filmed his last scenes as Ritter and reflected on the profound impact the role has had on his life and career.

"I filmed my last scenes as [Darren] Ritter [and] I'm still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig — a role that was originally meant for just three episodes — turned into seven incredible years (Seven?!?!! Whatttt???) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show!" Kyri wrote. He added, "While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I've learned from you to every set in the future."

Kyri first appeared as Ritter in the show's sixth season, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his portrayal of a gay Black firefighter whose compassion, humility, and bravery shine through every emergency call. Behind the scenes, the actor has repeatedly noted how much the character meant to him personally.

The actor, who joined Firehouse 51 as a limited-arc character, became a series regular in Season 8. His Instagram farewell emphasized both pride and gratitude. "I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I'm thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye," he concluded.

Fans and co-stars quickly responded with an outpouring of support. Ryan Guzman, who plays firefighter Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, commented, "Thank you for bringing so much heart to our family." At the same time, Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey) called Kyri "a true hero on and off camera." Many followers praised Kyri's dedication to authentic representation, noting the importance of seeing a character like Ritter thrive in a high-stakes environment.

"Chicago Fire" is set to air its Season 14 premiere in mid-October on NBC. Executive producer Andrea Newman has hinted that Ritter's exit will be woven into the early episodes, offering narrative closure and potentially leaving the door open for future guest appearances. With Kyri's departure after eight seasons, Firehouse 51 bids farewell to one of its most pioneering characters, but, as Kyri's post makes clear, Darren Ritter's legacy will endure both on screen and in the hearts of viewers.