After being branded as "selfish and obnoxious people," for wasting the much-needed necessity of toilet paper in a prank, people have it that the family isn't as rich as they make it out to be.

It's a weird allegation considering the fact that Kylie Jenner just maintained her status as one of the youngest billionaires to date through her cosmetics line, "Kylie Cosmetics."

Still, some are convinced that their wealth is a front. They may have all the fancy clothes, bags, and cars, as well as massive properties, but certain fans think this is just smoke and mirrors.

Rich people do not flaunt so much, some would say.

And Kardashians do! They flaunt what they have daily, endlessly. So it is now impossible to say that they are not rich. They make such a big deal of their own net worth it is hard to imagine them going broke. Kylie Jenner even dropped thousands of dollars to get her sisters some clutches that people cannot imagine using but would love to covet (naturally.) Kanye West makes sure the public knows about his billionare status.

They also do what some crazy, rich people do - waste scarce resources for invalid reasons, such as pranks.

But then, the Kardashians hardly do things the usual way, so if they are flaunting instead of keeping quiet about what they have like most classy, wealthy people do, then it just might be their thing.

Still, fans suspect that they are not that wealthy, not at the level they are projecting anyway. Of course, they have money, and they are hardly broke, but their extravagant lifestyle is suspected to be fake and a projection to grow their brand.

In a Reddit thread, some said that the family is just like any other celebrity who does not really have a high disposable income. The Kardashians are unlike the truly and undisputedly wealthy like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg for the matter - who made it a point to tell people that they hardly spend on luxurious things.

One commenter explained that being wealthy is not necessarily a given for a celebrity: "I think most celebrities generally aren't [wealthy]. They live like regular people do on a larger scale and sometimes/often beyond their means, which is why they don't have a large amount of disposable income like people would think they do."

Another said that living the Kardashian-Jenner way is too costly so it is impossible to have so much more wealth stashed away. "I also think people aren't adequately factoring in all the costs that go into their lifestyles - assistants, photographers, hair and makeup, security, etc."

Ultimately, they concurred that the family is living off what they are making, so they are unlikely to have a lot of extra in their budget. Worse comes to worst; when something happens to them, they would not have a lot of money left.

"I do think they have a lot of money coming in, however, they definitely spend as much as they make. The mansions, cars, nannies, personal chefs, private jets, private school for all their kids, etc. All of those things definitely take up a good chunk of their earnings," another speculated.

