The Real Reason Why Queen Elizabeth May Never Step Out for Public Royal Engagements Again

If we think of the British monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II always comes to mind. It seems like she has become the only Queen we have ever known.

After her father King George VI's sudden death in February 1952, Queen Elizabeth II became the crowned Queen and the head of the British royal family.

Becoming a queen at a young age was not an easy task. She challenged a lot of Prime Ministers and attended world events, and there were also scandals in the royal family and personal failures.

However, at the age of 94, as the longest reigning monarch in British history, the head of the monarchy found herself in modern times. Because of the coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II was forced to stop all her royal engagements and her royal duties.

Also, at her age, she has become even more careful about her health and well-being.

Once the coronavirus pandemic is done, however, one royal expert believes that Queen Elizabeth II may never return to public life. Maybe she might even step down and give the reign to her son, Prince Charles.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told The Sun, "The COVID-19 virus isn't going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years."

"It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis. She always loved getting out and meeting people, but she can't take the risk."

This means Queen Elizabeth II would not go on investitures, won't be able to meet ambassadors and do the walkabout, or even visit places since there are always so many people when she's out on royal engagements.

Morton believes that if Her Majesty gets the virus, "it could be fatal" and might even put her husband, Prince Philip, at risk.

Though the head of the monarchy said she's looking forward to returning to public duties "as soon as she possibly can," and will work harder when she does, Ingrid Seward revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is already being forced to slow down.

"One thing is that she will have been kept busy because she always says, 'if I stop, I drop.'"

The Queen's entire life has always been her duty.

"She will probably celebrate her immediate staff because she is not able to be around anyone else. Normally, she might perhaps go riding, but she certainly would think that was the wrong thing to do at the moment."

Currently, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are staying together in Windsor Castle along with 22 staff members.

According to The Sun, the 22 staff will focus on making sure that the heads of the monarchy are healthy and happy.

"The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus. If something has happened to them, it doesn't bear thinking about."

Safety precautions were already taken to prevent contact with anyone outside the Queen's inner circle when the Queen recorded her coronavirus address and VE Day speech.

She regularly takes video calls with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as other political figures. It was also reported that she uses Zoom to keep in touch with the other royal family members, as well as nurses.

