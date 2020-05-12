Bryan Adams Racist: Singer Apologizes But Makes EXCUSE For Vile Rant Against China

Racism is still not okay, even if there is a pandemic that justifies intense fear and anxiety. Bryan Adams learned that soon enough when he made an Instagram post about China and blamed the Chinese for the coronavirus.

He has now apologized for his words following the intense backlash he received from a racist post. He explained that he was not just angry about the possible animal abuse taking place in Chinese wet markets and promote veganism.

"Apologies to any and all that took offense to my posting yesterday," Adams said in a new post on Tuesday. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism."

He also clarified that he has love for all people around the world and everyone to fare well during this pandemic.

He HAS NOT DELETED THE POST after the apology.

it can be remembered that the Canadian singer, 60, is unhappy that all of his spring concerts have to be canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic. Most singers had the same problem as him, but instead of taking this in a stride, he went to social media on May 11 to complain about it.

Complaining can be annoying to see or read, but it is his right. However, because he made some racist comments on his post, this made his action even more deplorable.

According to him, if the coronavirus pandemic did not happen, May 11 was supposed to be the start of his several gigs. Not only did he fail to realize that many people also lost so many opportunities because of the pandemic and yet not ranting about it, but his words were also so vile people could not have sympathy for him.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bas*****, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," he wrote. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan."

He concluded the post by claiming he wishes he could be entertaining his fans that night and noted that while "it's been great" spending time with his family during the quarantine, he still misses his other family or the people he works with, such as his band, crew, and fans.

It's amazing how he could have been quite passive aggressive in stating the quarantine had been great but said all he did about China. Naturally, the post started to receive extreme backlash, more so when there had been no confirmation that China's wet markets and the coronavirus are truly connected. So far, reports about that possible connection were also described as propaganda or just fear-mongering articles.

Fans were very unhappy with the singer for blaming China and in a derogatory manner too. Turning off the comments section on his post did not save him from the rants and critics against him. People quickly flooded his Twitter with their criticisms. Some said he lost his reputation and career with that post.

Others wondered what happened to the Bryan they loved as a singer. They cannot believe he could say things like that.

Amy Go, the president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, even told CBC News that the whole thing was so irresponsible of the singer. She explained that it was "so, so, so, so racist" and dangerous because he got a lot of fans who look up to him.

Animal Rights Group PETA though thinks otherwise and even lauded the post. The group replied to the star's Instagram Post and said this is why it is crucial for everyone to go vegan now so that the next pandemic can be avoided.

